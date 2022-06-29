Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

From our inception in the mid-1930s as the country was coming out of the Great Depression and experiencing an economic recovery, Tyler was able to adapt to industry change. This resilience is the driving force behind the Tyler of today.

Tyler Pipe designed and developed machines and products to meet the ever-changing needs of the customer. In 1959, Tyler Pipe introduced the first 10-foot length of cast iron soil pipe. In 1964, Tyler Pipe started manufacturing cast iron no-hub pipe and fittings. In 1979, Tyler Pipe sold its100-millionth Tyler Ty-Seal compression gasket. In 1986, Tyler Pipe began production of its own no-hub couplings and gaskets.

Solving problems creatively has been the Tyler Pipe way since its inception. The company has been a growth operation and attributes this to development factors and management’s alertness to the needs of the buyers and users. From the start, the company positioned itself to serve the plumber through conventional distribution channels.

Our iron foundry is located in Tyler, Texas, and our coupling and gasket manufacturing facility is in Marshfield, Missouri. We have distribution centers in the City of Industry and Oakland, California. This wide-reaching footprint allows us to serve a variety of customers that span nearly the entire country. Whether you are located on the east coast, the west coast, or somewhere in between, Tyler Pipe & Coupling can get your job done. We maintain these facilities with extensive safety precautions and environmental regulations. This has allowed us to create a working environment where positive change is generated for our workers and the communities in which they live.

Tyler Pipe produces a wide variety of high-quality products. Every Tyler pipe and fitting and coupling and gasket is designed to meet industry standards — often exceeding these standards. Whether it’s the no-hub cast iron soil pipe or the hub and spigot gaskets, each of our products meets the stringent requirements set by the American Society for Testing and Materials. This gives us the confidence to tell our customers that when they get Tyler Pipe, they’re getting the best.  That’s Tyler Tough.

Tyler Pipe Company and Tyler Couplings are owned by McWane Inc., a privately held family company located in Birmingham, Ala.

Sources: https://www.tylerpipe.com/ https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

