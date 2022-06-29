Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Jackie Lee of Jackie Lee's Barber Shop of Tyler is having his 65th Birthday today on June 29, 2022. Tour Tyler Texas stop by and check on the community barber to wish him well wishes today.

Video by Tour Tyler Texas of Tyler Barber College on FaceBook

Tyler, Texas is the home of the first African American barbering college in the nation, named Tyler Barber College. No colleges existed to train African-Americans in the skills required to obtain a barber’s license until Henry Morgan opened Tyler Barber College, located at 212 East Erwin Street, in 1934. It became a successful chain with locations in major cities throughout the United States and reportedly featured in Ripley’s Believe It or Not column as a corporation headquartered in a small town with a branch in New York City.

The college was founded by Mr. Henry Miller Morgan. On August 25, 1895, Henry Miller Morgan was born in Tyler's St. Louis community to Henry and Alice Ingram Morgan. He attended school in the St. Louis community, completing his education at East Texas Academy, which later became Butler College. He is listed as a barber in Tyler's 1918 city directory. He and his wife, Mabel (McClellan), had two daughters and one son.



In the 1920s, Texas enacted laws requiring licenses for barbers, but African Americans were excluded from the requisite education. In 1929, Morgan began developing ideas for a barber college for African Americans. By 1933, he opened a college on Erwin Street with five chairs. He established male and female student dormitories, and in 1937 he opened a branch in Houston. In 1945, he opened a location in Jackson, Mississippi, adding a branch in Little Rock, Arkansas the next year. In 1948, his Manhattan location opened, and a Dallas branch opened in 1949. The Tyler headquarters quickly grew to accommodate the expanding business, and at one time the school reportedly was training a majority of the nation's African American barbers. The school's curriculum included subjects ranging from scalp and skin diseases to electricity, chemistry, and anatomy.



Morgan went on to help found the Texas Association of Tonsorial Artists, a professional barbers' organization, as well as the Tyler chapter of the Democratic Progressive Voters League. He also served as vice-president of the Texas Association of Barber Schools and as a trustee of Butler College. He was an active member at St. Louis Baptist Church.



Morgan died in 1961 and is buried in Tyler's Evergreen Cemetery. Today, he is remembered as a civic and political activist, as well as a leader in his profession.

Here is a summary of 10 of the news and historical events that took place in 1957:

1. In the mid-1950s, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. From August 1957 to April 1958, the United States slipped into a recession because of the Fed’s tight monetary policy. The GDP fell by 3.7%, unemployment peaked at 7.4%, and corporate profits fell by 25%.

2. The “baby boomer” birth rate peaked at 25.3 births per 1,000 people. (A baby boomer is someone who was born between 1946 and 1964, "during the post–World War II baby boom.")

3. Under executive orders from President Eisenhower, troops from the 101st Airborne Division "were deployed to ensure that 'the Little Rock Nine' were allowed to attend classes at the previously segregated Little Rock Central High School."

4. Special Forces soldier Harry Cramer became America's first combat death in Vietnam. (Between 1955 and 1975, there were 211,454 U.S. casualties in Vietnam.)

5. Leroy Burner—the U.S. Surgeon General—issued a report on smoking and health that linked cigarette smoking and lung cancer.

6. The phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST” first appeared on U.S. paper currency.

7. On Saturday, April 13, there was no nationwide mail delivery because of a budget crisis at the USPS.

8. During the early morning hours of June 27, Hurricane Audrey roared ashore and devastated southwest Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

9. Trolley service in both New York City and Kansas City ended.

10. The Soviet Union inaugurated the Space Age by launching Sputnik I, the world's first artificial satellite.



