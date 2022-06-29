Tyler, TX

US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

The price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will rise from 58 cents to 60 cents on July 10th. The single-piece letter additional ounce price will increase from 20 cents to 24 cents (making a 2-ounce letter rise from 78 cents to 84 cents) The cost of sending a 1-ounce letter to other countries would increase to $1.40, up from $1.30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lMia_0gPgkFb300
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ8A9_0gPgkFb300
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Historically, USPS rates changed one time per year in January and were limited to the rate of inflation, which remained relatively flat at 1-3% per year. However, in December of 2020, the Postal Regulatory Commission changed the maximum rate cap for the USPS and allowed them to increase rates above the rate of inflation. Starting in 2023, we should expect to see two rate increases per year for market-dominant products – a smaller increase in January and a larger increase in July.

Therefore, there’s never been a better time to go digital. Our EverView™ platform offers the flexibility needed to allow customers to pay when and where they want with whatever method they chose, the personalization to send out relevant communications based on individualized customer behaviors, and cost-effectiveness – reallocating print costs to more strategic investments.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

History of the Post Office: The United States Post Office Department (USPOD; also known as the Post Office or U.S. Mail) was the predecessor of the United States Postal Service, in the form of a Cabinet department, officially from 1872 to 1971. It was headed by the Postmaster General.

The Postal Service Act, signed by U.S. President George Washington on February 20, 1792, established the Department. Postmaster General John McLean, in office from 1823 to 1829, was the first to call it the Post Office Department rather than just the “Post Office.” The organization received a boost in prestige when President Andrew Jackson invited his Postmaster General, William T. Barry, to sit as a member of the Cabinet in 1829. The Post Office Act of 1872 (17 Stat. 283) elevated the Post Office Department to Cabinet status.

During the American Civil War (1861–1865), postal services in the Confederate States of America were provided by the Confederate States of America Post-office Department, headed by Postmaster General John Henninger Reagan.

The Postal Reorganization Act was signed by President Richard Nixon on August 12, 1970. It replaced the cabinet-level Post Office Department with the independent United States Postal Service on July 1, 1971. The regulatory role of the postal services was then transferred to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Sources: Dr. Nancy Nichols https://www.ecommercebytes.com, https://about.usps.com, https://www.subscriptioninsider.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcQNY_0gPgkFb300
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbu23_0gPgkFb300
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXlSO_0gPgkFb300
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
555 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

158 years ago Federal prisoners at Camp Ford, near Tyler, celebrated July 4th, 1864, even if the locals didn't.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Vicki Betts a retired librarian who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas. The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

On this day in history June 28, 1866, would go on to play a major role in history for the "Buffalo Soldiers

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Min. Tomassa "TJ" Miner will be the guest preacher at the God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries June 29-30 & July 1st

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is the community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tyler, Texas native, and Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tyus Bowser giving back to the next generation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Averie Bishop the First Asian American Woman to win Miss Texas 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas reflects back on Radio Station KZEY 690 AM in Tyler and the surrounding area 1958 - 2007

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Pearlie Harris Remembers Becoming the First Black Teacher at an All-White School

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
5 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates the mission of Rev. Wade J Simmons

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Texas African American Museum held their 3rd Annual Notable African American Men Women and Youth Award Presentation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Cumberland Academy is welcoming back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball Coach 2022 - 2023

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Big Birds, touring over Tyler, Texas this Friday July 1, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Daryl L. Davis Aviation Program where the magic of flying comes alive for children in Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Sparks Enterprise's Green Roadside Watermelon Stand has Yellow and Red Meat Melons some of the Sweetest in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

A wonderful educational bus trip boarding in Tyler to the Black Wall Street Greenwood District in Tulsa OK July 9th 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Celebrates Kim (Roan) Christopher as 1st African American woman hired as a Smith County court reporter

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy