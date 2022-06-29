US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

The price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will rise from 58 cents to 60 cents on July 10th. The single-piece letter additional ounce price will increase from 20 cents to 24 cents (making a 2-ounce letter rise from 78 cents to 84 cents) The cost of sending a 1-ounce letter to other countries would increase to $1.40, up from $1.30.

Historically, USPS rates changed one time per year in January and were limited to the rate of inflation, which remained relatively flat at 1-3% per year. However, in December of 2020, the Postal Regulatory Commission changed the maximum rate cap for the USPS and allowed them to increase rates above the rate of inflation. Starting in 2023, we should expect to see two rate increases per year for market-dominant products – a smaller increase in January and a larger increase in July.

History of the Post Office: The United States Post Office Department (USPOD; also known as the Post Office or U.S. Mail) was the predecessor of the United States Postal Service, in the form of a Cabinet department, officially from 1872 to 1971. It was headed by the Postmaster General.

The Postal Service Act, signed by U.S. President George Washington on February 20, 1792, established the Department. Postmaster General John McLean, in office from 1823 to 1829, was the first to call it the Post Office Department rather than just the “Post Office.” The organization received a boost in prestige when President Andrew Jackson invited his Postmaster General, William T. Barry, to sit as a member of the Cabinet in 1829. The Post Office Act of 1872 (17 Stat. 283) elevated the Post Office Department to Cabinet status.

During the American Civil War (1861–1865), postal services in the Confederate States of America were provided by the Confederate States of America Post-office Department, headed by Postmaster General John Henninger Reagan.

The Postal Reorganization Act was signed by President Richard Nixon on August 12, 1970. It replaced the cabinet-level Post Office Department with the independent United States Postal Service on July 1, 1971. The regulatory role of the postal services was then transferred to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

