Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Sage Sowels wrote on social media: You’re looking at an award-winning journalist! Today, I and our station were presented with two Anson Jones awards from the Texas Medical Association. First place in the short TV news category for a report on COVID Anxiety and Instability in Texas Schools and honorable mention in the In-Depth TV news category for our series about teen mental health!

I’m grateful for the recognition and opportunity to inform the people of East Texas! I couldn’t have made this happen without Perry Elyaderani KNWA (who also won the awards! :)) and everyone at KETK NBC/KFXK FOX51!

Sage Sowels is a Tyler native with a love for news and keeping the public informed. She joined the KETK team as a Digital Content Producer in September 2021. Sage received her B.S. in Public Relations and Mass Communications from Texas State University in May of 2021 with a minor in Communications Studies. While attending Texas State, Sage worked with KTSW 89.9 FM and The University Star as an Engagement Specialist and a Public Relations Specialist. Sage is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, as well as the National Society of Leadership and Success. Sage also participated in the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) during her time at Texas State.

When she is not busy, Sage is a dog mom to her pup Kaizer and loves spending time with family and friends. She enjoys doing makeup, listening to music, and finding many ways to continuously better herself. Sage is glad that her journey has brought her back to her hometown to do the work that she has a passion for!

Sources: https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.ketk.com/author/sage-sowels
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

