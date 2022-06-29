Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas.

The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Click to see the Video of From GED to Ph. D: The Carol Swain Story

Texas Minority Coalition is a 501(C) 4 social welfare grassroots community-building organization established to Unite, Educate and Inspire Conservative Minorities across Texas through a message of Faith, Family, and Freedom.

Carol Miller Swain is a retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University. A frequent television analyst, she is the author and editor of several books. Her interests include race relations, immigration, representation, evangelical politics, and the US Constitution.

Texas Minority History

The Texas Minority & Republican Coalition was established in June 2018 after Stanley Cofer returned from his first GOP State Convention in San Antonio, TX. Stanley was tremendously inspired by the Christian faith displayed at the convention as well as by the many people who were there who shared his skin tone. In Stanley’s research, he found various Hispanic Conservative groups at the time, however, organizations for blacks were pretty much nonexistent. This finding increased Stanley’s determination to have an organization that included all minorities and to be statewide with the concept to unite, educate and inspire.

In September of 2018, the TMRC held its first assembly called the East Texas Engagement Assembly. Guest Speakers included Representative Matt Schaefer and Cole Hefner and US House Representative Louie Gohmert sent a welcome video. Representatives James White and Rafael Bejar from the Texas Public Policy Foundation made a surprise visit and also memorable was the presence of Kamilah Prince, the National Director of African American Engagement from the Republican National Committee who came in from Washington, D.C. In the evening session that night Rev. C.L. Bryant, Senior Fellow at Freedom Works was the keynote speaker.

In October of 2018, Alejandro Gauna and Stanley were introduced to each other. Alejandro shared that he and others were united by the passion to get together to form a Hispanic Conservative Group. Alejandro invited Stanley to come and share his vision with some of the folks he was already meeting with. That evening in the home of Ernesto & Christine Leon, we all met together with Judge Sam Griffith to share our vision with each other and then seek prayer and guidance over how we could collaborate during a time so crucial as the one in which we live. At the conclusion of the meeting, the common passion to teach America’s historical and Christian values to minorities was more unifying than our color or racial distinctions and variations. It was clear, that God was leading us collectively to simply come together as one.

After meeting in December of 2018, it was decided to change the name from Texas Minority Conservative and Republican Coalition to the Texas Minority Coalition. Stanley was recognized as the Founder and President and Alejandro as the Co-Founder and Vice President. The Texas Minority Coalition is classified by the IRS as a 501(c)4 Social Welfare Organization.

TMC has been working non-stop in proclaiming the message of Faith, Family and Freedom to everyone with the desire to unite, educate and inspire minorities all across Texas.

Texas Minority Coalition is organized to promote social welfare within the meaning of section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code, including but not limited to: (1) developing and advocating for legislation, regulations, and government programs to improve conservative, faith, family and freedom values and (2) conducting research and publicizing the positions of elected officials concerning these issues.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y