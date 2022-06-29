On this day in history June 28, 1866, would go on to play a major role in history for the "Buffalo Soldiers

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Bobby Mobley of Tyler served in the United States Air Force in Civil Engineering and recently received the Thank You For Your Service - Double Golden Eagle Award at the Buffalo Soldiers event hosted by the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, Tour Tyler Texas, and the Texas African American Museum aka TAAM which was established in 2016.

Texas African American Museum is a program under the auspice of Empowerment Community Development Corporation a 501(c) non-profit organization. We are dedicated to the preservation of African American History in Texas and America and are focused on the Education and Historic Preservation of African American History both on a regional and national level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WErR5_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

On June 28, 1866, an Act of Congress authorized the creation of two cavalry
and four infantry regiments, "which shall be composed of colored men." They
were organized as the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 38th through 41st
Infantry. The 9th and 10th Cavalry would go on to play a major role in the
history of the West, as the "Buffalo Soldiers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeDmR_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

On September 21, 1866, the 9th Cavalry Regiment was activated at Greenville,
Louisiana under command of Colonel Edward Hatch and the 10th Cavalry
Regiment at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas under command of Colonel Benjamin
Grierson.

The term "buffalo soldiers" came from Cheyenne warriors who first
encountered these black men in blue uniforms, whose dark skin and thick hair
resembled the buffalo. The initial strangeness turned to respect for buffalo
soldiers participated in most of the campaigns against hostile tribes,
earning themselves battle honors and no less than 18 Medals of Honor for
individual heroism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Hmj_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

The Buffalo Soldiers consistently received some of the worst assignments the
Army had to offer. They also faced fierce prejudice against both the colors of
their Union uniforms and their skin by many of the citizens of the post-war
frontier towns. Despite this, the troopers of the 9th and 10th Cavalries
developed into two of the most distinguished fighting units in the Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBTGN_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

After the Indian campaigns, the buffalo soldiers continued their outstanding
service during the Spanish-American War and along the Mexican border. For
three years during the Philippine Insurrection, portions of all four black
regiments and two black volunteer regiments saw action. They were
distributed among army posts throughout the archipelago, and the black soldiers,
both regulars and volunteers, participated in military operations from
Northern Luzon to Samar.

Elements of the 9th and 10th went on to fight in Cuba and took part in the
charge up San Juan Hill. The 10th Cavalry took part in the expedition
against Pancho Villa, with General Pershing.

In addition to their fine combat record, the buffalo soldiers steadfastly
performed their other duties. They explored and mapped vast areas of the
southwest and strung hundreds of miles of telegraph lines. They built and
repaired frontier outposts around which future towns and cities sprang to
life. Without the protection provided by the 9th and 10th Cavalries, crews
building the ever-expanding railroads were at the mercy of outlaws and
hostile Indians.

Despite its dreariness, hardships, boredom, and fatigue, they had the lowest
desertion rate of the frontier Army; on $13.00 a month, meals, and a roof,
if available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmnQk_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

The two regiments were formed into the 4th Cavalry Brigade in 1941,
commanded by General Benjamin O. Davis, Sr., at Camp Funston, Kansas. The
horse cavalry regiments were disbanded in 1944, and with them, the long and
proud history of The Buffalo Soldiers.

Sources: https://aaregistry.org/story/buffalo-soldiers-units-created https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net/nativeamericans/BuffaloSoldiers.htm
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvtD7_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPrHM_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjWEb_0gP5obgp00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

