On this day in history June 28, 1866, would go on to play a major role in history for the "Buffalo Soldiers

On June 28, 1866, an Act of Congress authorized the creation of two cavalry

and four infantry regiments, "which shall be composed of colored men." They

were organized as the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 38th through 41st

Infantry. The 9th and 10th Cavalry would go on to play a major role in the

history of the West, as the "Buffalo Soldiers."

On September 21, 1866, the 9th Cavalry Regiment was activated at Greenville,

Louisiana under command of Colonel Edward Hatch and the 10th Cavalry

Regiment at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas under command of Colonel Benjamin

Grierson.



The term "buffalo soldiers" came from Cheyenne warriors who first

encountered these black men in blue uniforms, whose dark skin and thick hair

resembled the buffalo. The initial strangeness turned to respect for buffalo

soldiers participated in most of the campaigns against hostile tribes,

earning themselves battle honors and no less than 18 Medals of Honor for

individual heroism.



The Buffalo Soldiers consistently received some of the worst assignments the

Army had to offer. They also faced fierce prejudice against both the colors of

their Union uniforms and their skin by many of the citizens of the post-war

frontier towns. Despite this, the troopers of the 9th and 10th Cavalries

developed into two of the most distinguished fighting units in the Army.



After the Indian campaigns, the buffalo soldiers continued their outstanding

service during the Spanish-American War and along the Mexican border. For

three years during the Philippine Insurrection, portions of all four black

regiments and two black volunteer regiments saw action. They were

distributed among army posts throughout the archipelago, and the black soldiers,

both regulars and volunteers, participated in military operations from

Northern Luzon to Samar.



Elements of the 9th and 10th went on to fight in Cuba and took part in the

charge up San Juan Hill. The 10th Cavalry took part in the expedition

against Pancho Villa, with General Pershing.



In addition to their fine combat record, the buffalo soldiers steadfastly

performed their other duties. They explored and mapped vast areas of the

southwest and strung hundreds of miles of telegraph lines. They built and

repaired frontier outposts around which future towns and cities sprang to

life. Without the protection provided by the 9th and 10th Cavalries, crews

building the ever-expanding railroads were at the mercy of outlaws and

hostile Indians.



Despite its dreariness, hardships, boredom, and fatigue, they had the lowest

desertion rate of the frontier Army; on $13.00 a month, meals, and a roof,

if available.



The two regiments were formed into the 4th Cavalry Brigade in 1941,

commanded by General Benjamin O. Davis, Sr., at Camp Funston, Kansas. The

horse cavalry regiments were disbanded in 1944, and with them, the long and

proud history of The Buffalo Soldiers.

Sources: https://aaregistry.org/story/buffalo-soldiers-units-created and https://losthistory.net/nativeamericans/BuffaloSoldiers.htm

https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

