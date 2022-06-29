Tyler, TX

Min. Tomassa "TJ" Miner will be the guest preacher at the God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries June 29-30 & July 1st

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is the community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Minister Tomassa "TJ" Miner will be the guest preacher at the God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries from June 29-30 & July 1st, 2022 - 7 PM Nightly - LOCATION 216 South Bonner Tyler, Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Our mission is to go into the highways and byways to reach the unsaved, the unchurched, and make them into disciples eager to serve Christ Jesus.

  • This can happen through:
  • Baptism in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit;
  • Teaching and feasting on the Word of God; and
  • Observing everything that Jesus Christ has commanded us to do,
  • Serving others, and
  • Loving ye one another as He has Loved us!
  • Addiction Programs
  • Biblical Counseling
  • Divorce/Married & Remarried Ministries
  • Evangelism
  • Grieving Ministry
  • Leadership Training
  • Single Adult Ministry
  • Tuesday Night Bible Study
  • Weekly Worship & Praise Services
  • Wellness Ministry
  • Youth Ministry / Programs
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Rev. Rosia Harmon Senior Pastor currently serves as the founder and senior pastor of God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries of Tyler, Texas. God’s Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries (GAGO) was established with the purpose of introducing some and restoring others to the Kingdom of God through a supportive and nurturing environment. Prior to accepting this calling, she served faithfully at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in several different roles. Her mentorship and biblical training have been under the leadership of Rev. James E. Curtis, Rev. Gary Walker, as well as Rev. Chester Watts. Now serving as her spiritual leader is Pastor Shirley Thomas, Pastor of the Amazing Grace Trinity Christian Fellowship.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Pastor Harmon is currently completing seminary work through East Texas Baptist University. She also holds a Master of Science Degree from the University of Texas, a Master’s of Arts Degree from Texas A & M University as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree from Jarvis Christian College. She has a wealth of knowledge and is well-rounded and multi-gifted with experience in secondary and higher education, non-profit, and business.

Pastor Harmon is the Chairman and CEO of Harmon Speaks Ministries. God has blessed her and her husband, Curtis, a powerful man of God, to maintain leadership roles in Harmon Speaks Ministries. Through this ministry, they have been able to travel the country sharing the Good News of the Gospel. A powerful speaker, God has used her to bring inspiring and heartfelt sermons like Hallelujah Anyhow; I Was Blind, But Now I See; He’s More Than Enough, and Fighting the Good Fight of Faith! Through Harmon Speaks Ministries, she also coordinates workshops retreats, and bookings for her singing group—the Harmon Singers which consists of herself, her daughters, her son, and her husband Deacon Curtis Harmon - Master Teacher

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

The "Thank You Yet Again" broadcast. 12 noon today on 1330 AM or 104.9 FM.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: HomeAbout UsOur PastorDaily DevotionalPlan Of SalvationSocial MediaContact Us https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org,
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

