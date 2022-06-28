Tyler, Texas native, and Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tyus Bowser giving back to the next generation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

The 3rd Annual Tyus Bowser Football Camp was this past weekend in Tyler, Texas.

Tyus Bowser shares on Social Media: The 3rd Annual Tyus Bowser Football Camp was a success! ￼￼ Thank you to everyone who traveled to the city and area to be a part of this function! Being a part of something like this that helps inspire the youth and bring positivity to my city is what brings me joy the most. To see the love I have from people all over the city of Tyler and East Texas is what keeps me wanting to do more for others.

You were a super important piece to this camp running the way it did, along with teaching, motivating, and inspiring the next generation. Most of all, thank you to my family who helped put this entire event to life. None of this would be the way it was without your help and sacrifice! Looking forward to making this happen again next year, along with more contributions in the future. Much love

April Harris whose son participated in Thank you so much Tyus Bowser for hosting this amazing camp! Jordan was so excited to get the opportunity to grow & learn from you this weekend. Thanks to the volunteers for making this day so special. Thank You Tyus for inspiring “J”. You truly left a lasting impression

John Tyler High School is a public, co-educational secondary school in Tyler, Texas. It is part of the Tyler Independent School District and serves 9th through 12th grade. The school is named after John Tyler, the tenth President of the United States. About John Tyler HighJohn Tyler High School, a part of Tyler Independent School District is located in the northwest section of Tyler, Texas.

As of the 2010-2011 academic year, the school boasted an enrollment of approximately 2,047 students. John Tyler offers academic avenues through the AP program, UIL competitions, and the College and Career Center. John Tyler also carries a long history of athletic excellence in sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. John Tyler High School shares a long-standing crosstown rivalry in sports with Robert E. Lee High School, located in south Tyler.

Both compete in the University Interscholastic League's District 11-6A across a wide array of athletic endeavors. Class 6A is the state's largest classification. Demographics As of the 2006–2007 school year, the student population consisted of 56% Hispanic41% African American3% White (Non-Hispanic) 0% Asian/Pacific Islander 0% American IndianAthletics John Tyler High is known for its elite football program.

The J.T. Lions have won two state championships: 1973 under coach Corky Nelson, and in 1994 under coach Allen Wilson. In addition, Tyler High School's state championship in 1930 under coach George Foltz is credited to John Tyler, as Tyler High was ultimately renamed John Tyler High School.

