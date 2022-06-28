Tour Tyler Texas congratulates the mission of Rev. Wade J Simmons

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Pastor Wade J Simmons is a native of Dallas, Texas, and a product of the Dallas Independent School District. He is a proud graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, where he served as the President of the Class of 1971. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in Management from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership from The Criswell College of Dallas, Texas.





Pastor Simmons was called to the ministry in 1985 and has been pastoring since 1992. He is the founder and Pastor of The Divine Inspiration Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas, Texas. He is a long-time member of the Oak Cliff Baptist Ministers’ Union and was elected President in 2019.



Pastor Simmons is a member of the National Missionary Baptist Convention of America and currently serves as Vice President of the Ministers Conference. He has been a featured speaker at the Minister's Conference and the keynote speaker at several High School Baccalaureate Services.





He is the author of the book HEADED IN THE WRONG DIRECTION published by Search Light Press, a songwriter and recording artist. His last recording is THE JOY PROJECT by Reverend Wade J. Simmons and The Joyful Jewels also known as JJewels comprised of his daughters and cousin.



Doing the month of May 2022, All Nations TV recognized and selected the ministry of Rev. Wade J Simmons with their Pastor's Spotlight. All Nations TV works to recognize the men and women that share God's Word. Each month a Pastor of the Month is selected by All Nations TV.

Pastor Wade J Simmons is the son of the late Pastor R. G. Simmons and Mrs. Waffus Lee Simmons. He has been married to the lovely Yvette Henderson for 45 years. He has two beautiful daughters that are married and have produced 4 grandchildren.

