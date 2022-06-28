Pearlie Harris Remembers Becoming the First Black Teacher at an All-White School

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Retired Greenville County, South Carolina, educator Pearlie Harris, 84, has been honored dozens of times in the community, including at the Bon Secours Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health and on a massive mural project on the outside of the Canvas Tower.

Harris grew up in Saluda, North Carolina, moved to Hendersonville, and ended up in Greenville.

“I ended up coming back here because my husband loved this place—because Greenville was a nice small town to raise children—but when I came to Greenville I was afraid. I mean I was really afraid. I had to get on the city bus, I didn’t see any Black people but me, and it was really frightful.”

For 30 years, she taught in Greenville County schools.

“Greenville was highly segregated back in the day, too,“ Harris said. “I had a teacher in fifth grade that was really mean to me, and I didn’t decide to become a teacher until after I talked to my principal, and he was responsible for me going to college.

“When I graduated, I went back to that teacher and told her I was going to be a better teacher than she was. Had some nerve, didn’t I?”

Destiny Chance, a reporter with station WYFF, asked Harris: “What was her response when you said that?”

This article was originally published with Hearst Television. Click here to see the video.

Harris said the teacher said: “Close my door with your ugly face.”

Harris said she didn’t want to emulate her, she wanted to be a much nicer teacher than she was.

Former fifth-grade student Barbara Reeves said Harris inspired her to become a teacher.

“She was always happy, always smiling, singing, and made everyday fun. And in school, as a fifth-grader, school is not so fun at some times. She made it fun, and I just remember wanting to go every day to be around her,” Reeves said.

Reeves added, “She was just very animated, up walking around the room, like I said, singing. She would teach us little rhymes to remember things and just be happy. She was genuinely happy to be at school. And wanted us to be happy. She genuinely wanted us to be successful.”

Harris said not all of her experiences have been amazing.

Chance asked, “What was one of the worst memories? You mentioned being afraid when you were getting on the city bus, but when it comes to racism how was that for you as an educator?”

Harris replied, “Almost nerve-wracking to some extent because I was among the teachers that were selected to go into the all-white schools in Greenville. The superintendent approached me and said, ‘We’re going to send you to a new school next year and it will be all-white,’ and he said, ‘How do you think you’ll do?’ I said, ‘I’ll do fine, children are children.’ And it was neither hard nor easy, but the children literally called me a [N-word]. And the parents did too. Big PTA meetings, they’d say, ‘We never wanted a [N-word] to teach our children because they don’t know what the white teachers know and they don’t have the education."

