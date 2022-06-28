Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Averie Bishop the First Asian American Woman to win Miss Texas 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Averie Danielle Bishop is an Asian American but a Filipino American has become the first Asian American to be crowned Miss Texas this past weekend, Friday, June 25, 2022, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, Texas.

Averie said My mom scraped up some money to buy me a karaoke machine when I was 6. Since then, I performed at various events and festivals in Texas. At first, I was really shy and embarrassed. I knew I wasn’t the best singer. But I grew into myself as the years went on.

Performance and the arts were my first love. In college, I took a break from singing because I was burnt out and I couldn’t afford all of the various necessities to audition in New York or LA.

If it weren’t for @missamerica and @missamericatx I would not have rekindled my passion for performance. I’ve fallen in love all over again, and for that, I am so grateful.

Her alma mater Southern Methodist University, congratulated her on FaceBook, saying, "History has been made. SMU Alum Averie Bishop '19, '22 has become the first Asian American woman to win the title of Miss Texas. Join us in congratulating her on this amazing accomplishment!" and on Twitter, saying, “Big congratulations to SMU Alum Averie Bishop ’19, ’22 for becoming the first Asian American woman to be crowned as Miss Texas!”

Averie Danielle Bishop is a first-generation law student who graduated from the SMU Dedman School of Law. She also is on Mayor Eric Johnson’s 16-person Anti-Hate Advisory Council, where she helps advise the city and Dallas Police department on how they can respond to and prevent hate crimes in Dallas. She was formerly the research assistant for the General Counsel of Southern Methodist University, Averie has utilized her experience in her University's legal affairs office to address higher education policy in third world countries. She was recently a Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation Fellow, U.S. Congressional Policy Fellow in Washington D.C., a University Interscholastic Scholarship recipient, and The Texas Women's Museum Woman of the Year awardee.



She is the co-founder and current director of The Tulong Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aids children in third-world countries afford education. Averie and her mother aim to eradicate the gender gap in education by offering scholarships to girls who have a passion to learn but not the necessary funds to pursue their academic aspirations. Additionally, their foundation has expanded to provide comprehensive sexual education and water wells in the provincial Philippines. Her nonprofit has been internationally recognized by the Clinton Foundation and can be seen in a permanent exhibition at the brand new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights museum.

Averie graduated from Southern Methodist University with honors distinction in Human Rights and Sociology. She attends Dedman School of Law for her Juris Doctorate degree where she recently won the First Year Closing Argument tournament. For her first year on the Miss America circuit, she placed first runner-up at Miss Texas and received $18,000 in scholarships. She was the first Asian American woman to represent the city of Dallas as Miss Dallas 2020. Today, she represents the City of Carrollton.

In April 2019 Averie wrote Southern Methodist University has given me so much in my short time here. As a transfer student, I received over $75,000 in tuition scholarships and over $10,000 in fellowship and research grants. Thanks to @smu and the Human Rights Program I have travelled the world where I constructed water wells, taught self efficacy skills classes in provincial villages, provided scholarships to young girls in the Philippines and studied the Holocaust by visiting concentration camps in Poland. I’m so proud to be graduating as a mustang. I will be the very first in my family to graduate college this coming May and I’m GONNA CRY FOR SURE!

