The Texas African American Museum held their 3rd Annual Notable African American Men Women and Youth Award Presentation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

The Texas African American Museum 3rd Annual Notable African American Men Women and Youth Award and Recognition Ceremony on Sunday, June 27, 2022, HollyTree Country Club.The guest speaker and supporter were Mr. James Perkins President of Citizen 1st Bank Tyler Texas and Mr. Bobby Garmon. Also in attendance were Empowerment CDC President Mr. Stanley Cofer and other special guests. celebrated our 3rd Annual Award And Recognition Ceremony at HollyTree Country Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngzcs_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Special thanks for these photos: Gloria Washington, LaRhonda Hamilton, and Angela Spencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgQCR_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzGHy_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

LaRhonda Hamilton wrote; Thank you to Mrs. Gloria Washington, Denise (Dee)

Pendleton, and the Texas African American Museum Advisory committee for this prestige honor!! I am thoroughly overjoyed and appreciative of this honor to be one of the honorees for the Notable African American award.

When I moved to Tyler I was trying to conform, but God was trying to show me how to adapt to my purpose, sometimes the manifestation is scarier than the dream because there is pressure in the manifestation.
I move to Tyler in July 2017, this move was different, I have been in the military and have relocated several times, but this move was scary, other moves I was ready, this move I fought it and came kicking and screaming, I had a death grip on what was familiar and at the same time I was being pulled and pushed to the unknown, where I was unsure and uncertain if I was doing the right thing, I was questioning why Tyler? all at the same time packing and still wondering and confusing the heck out of my daughter if we were going to move or not…God worked every single detail out, from them holding the job for me for a year…to competitors working together to get me in a house…to an unexpected deposit being deposited into my account that covered all expenses, to the Uhaul company pulling my overflow in their personal vehicles with no extra charge. I still wasn’t sure, why Tyler?..something kept saying do it scared, leap! one of my mottos is face your fears head on and that’s what I did.
I said ok, when I got here to Tyler my plans were to take a back seat and not be as busy as I was when I lived in Texarkana, and I was right, I am not as busy, I am busier, moving and doing things here in Tyler that I never thought of during my 15 years of living in Texarkana.
God said I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am being thrust out of my comfort zone daily!
God is teaching me to bring all of myself into the room and not to shrink, revealing new layers that sometimes makes me uncomfortable. God sits high and looks low but he also shows us how navigate the seasons we are in. For that I am thankful!
Again, thank you so much for this honor!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIIQC_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgP4r_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org,
https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dLMo_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKGfu_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism.
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvbTn_0gNcSd0b00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

