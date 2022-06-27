Cumberland Academy is welcoming back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball Coach 2022 - 2023

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Cumberland Academy is excited to welcome back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball coach. Coach Boyce is a native of Longview, Texas.

He attended Longview High School and graduated from Spring Hill High in 2006. As a high school student, he was a 2-year Varsity starter on the basketball team. He also participated in track and was the UIL Region II-AAA high jump champion, and UIL state track, and field 3-A, high jump participant.

He graduated from Angelo State University in 2012 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Kinesiology. He and his wife Selena have two daughters, Cassidy and Meleah, ages 6 and 1. Coach Boyce is passionate about basketball and family, and prepares his players for success on and off the court."

Our Philosophy

We believe that:

Academics is the most important component of our program & student-athletes must excel in the classroom before they excel in athletics.

Participating in athletics is a choice &a privilege for every athlete.

Our culture begins with our coaches, who will perpetuate a culture of accountability, dedication, determination, honor & integrity within our teams!

That we can only advance when we are proficient at fundamental skills. Safety comes first!



Sources and Attribution: Jimmy Dowell - Athletic Director Cumberland Academy, https://www.cumberlandacademy.com

