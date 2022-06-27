Tyler, TX

Cumberland Academy is welcoming back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball Coach 2022 - 2023

Cumberland Academy is excited to welcome back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball coach. Coach Boyce is a native of Longview, Texas.

He attended Longview High School and graduated from Spring Hill High in 2006. As a high school student, he was a 2-year Varsity starter on the basketball team. He also participated in track and was the UIL Region II-AAA high jump champion, and UIL state track, and field 3-A, high jump participant.

He graduated from Angelo State University in 2012 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Kinesiology. He and his wife Selena have two daughters, Cassidy and Meleah, ages 6 and 1. Coach Boyce is passionate about basketball and family, and prepares his players for success on and off the court."

Our Philosophy

 We believe that: 

  • Academics is the most important component of our program & student-athletes must excel in the classroom before they excel in athletics.
  • Participating in athletics is a choice &a privilege for every athlete.
  • Our culture begins with our coaches, who will perpetuate a culture of accountability, dedication, determination, honor & integrity within our teams!
  • That we can only advance when we are proficient at fundamental skills. Safety comes first!
Sources and Attribution: Jimmy Dowell - Athletic Director Cumberland Academy, https://www.cumberlandacademy.com

