A wonderful educational bus trip boarding in Tyler to the Black Wall Street Greenwood District in Tulsa OK July 9th 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Join us on July 9th, 2022 for an unforgettable and educational experience tour of the Greenwood district which is a historic freedom colony in Tulsa Oklahoma, hosted by the National African American Historical Society and the Texas African American Museum. As one of the most prominent concentrations of African American business in the United States during the early 20th century, it was popularly known as America's "Black Wall Street".

It was burned to the ground in the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, in which a local white mob gathered and attacked the area. Between 75 and 300 Americans were killed, hundreds more were injured, and the homes of 5000 were destroyed, leaving them homeless. The massacre was one of the largest in the history of U.S. race relations, destroying the once thriving Greenwood community.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Youtube video: How the Tulsa Race Massacre Began | Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre | History

This is not a typical cookie-cutter historical tour. You'll go on a unique and insightful journey through the historic Greenwood area of Tulsa, Oklahoma. You'll walk the streets of what was once one of the wealthiest Black neighborhoods in America before its destruction during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. If taking the complete tour you will visit places of historic significance relative to the events of 1921. You will visually witness the impact of "Urban Renewal" on the area during the 1960s and 70s. Finally, we will discuss efforts to bring respect, repair, and restitution to the Historic Greenwood District. Join us for an unforgettable and educational experience.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Please mark your calendar for Saturday, July 9, 2022. The National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum have scheduled a bus tour to Black Wall Street in Tulsa Oklahoma. For more information contact by phone as soon as possible: 903.283.6089 or 903.452.3310

Gloria Washington with the Texas African American Museum - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Larry Wade with the National African American Historical Society - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenwood_District,_Tulsa, https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2021/08/10/newly-opened-black-wall-street-history-center-in-greenwood-reminds-the-world-of-the-case-for-reparations, TAAM, Black Wall Street Greenwood District Museum, the National African American Historical Society and the Texas African American Museum.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas