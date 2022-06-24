Tyler, TX

A wonderful educational bus trip boarding in Tyler to the Black Wall Street Greenwood District in Tulsa OK July 9th 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Join us on July 9th, 2022 for an unforgettable and educational experience tour of the Greenwood district which is a historic freedom colony in Tulsa Oklahoma, hosted by the National African American Historical Society and the Texas African American Museum. As one of the most prominent concentrations of African American business in the United States during the early 20th century, it was popularly known as America's "Black Wall Street".

It was burned to the ground in the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, in which a local white mob gathered and attacked the area. Between 75 and 300 Americans were killed, hundreds more were injured, and the homes of 5000 were destroyed, leaving them homeless. The massacre was one of the largest in the history of U.S. race relations, destroying the once thriving Greenwood community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPg7z_0gKrTdya00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Youtube video: How the Tulsa Race Massacre Began | Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre | History

This is not a typical cookie-cutter historical tour. You'll go on a unique and insightful journey through the historic Greenwood area of Tulsa, Oklahoma. You'll walk the streets of what was once one of the wealthiest Black neighborhoods in America before its destruction during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. If taking the complete tour you will visit places of historic significance relative to the events of 1921. You will visually witness the impact of "Urban Renewal" on the area during the 1960s and 70s. Finally, we will discuss efforts to bring respect, repair, and restitution to the Historic Greenwood District. Join us for an unforgettable and educational experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEKzh_0gKrTdya00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Please mark your calendar for Saturday, July 9, 2022. The National African American Historical Society and Texas African American Museum have scheduled a bus tour to Black Wall Street in Tulsa Oklahoma. For more information contact by phone as soon as possible: 903.283.6089 or 903.452.3310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4HTD_0gKrTdya00
Gloria Washington with the Texas African American Museum- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI0pp_0gKrTdya00
Larry Wade with the National African American Historical Society- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenwood_District,_Tulsa, https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2021/08/10/newly-opened-black-wall-street-history-center-in-greenwood-reminds-the-world-of-the-case-for-reparations, TAAM, Black Wall Street Greenwood District Museum, the National African American Historical Society and the Texas African American Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLDu0_0gKrTdya00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46logB_0gKrTdya00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkXUA_0gKrTdya00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The National African American # Texas African American Museum# Clarence Edmond Shackelford# Tyler Texas

Comments / 3

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
485 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tyler, Texas native, and Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tyus Bowser giving back to the next generation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Averie Bishop the First Asian American Woman to win Miss Texas 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas reflects back on Radio Station KZEY 690 AM in Tyler and the surrounding area 1958 - 2007

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Pearlie Harris Remembers Becoming the First Black Teacher at an All-White School

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates the mission of Rev. Wade J Simmons

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

The Texas African American Museum held their 3rd Annual Notable African American Men Women and Youth Award Presentation

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Cumberland Academy is welcoming back Brandon Boyce as the Head Boys Basketball Coach 2022 - 2023

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Big Birds, touring over Tyler, Texas this Friday July 1, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Daryl L. Davis Aviation Program where the magic of flying comes alive for children in Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Sparks Enterprise's Green Roadside Watermelon Stand has Yellow and Red Meat Melons some of the Sweetest in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas Celebrates Kim (Roan) Christopher as 1st African American woman hired as a Smith County court reporter

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
5 comments
Tyler, TX

The 1st federal troops that arrived in Tyler June 1865 did not announce anything about emancipation!

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates S. P. Davis, Sr. Esq. on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas African American Museum Gloria Washington talks about Juneteenth The Birth of Freedom and Black Music Month

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas shares history about the St. Louis Community during Juneteenth National Federal Holiday weekend 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

This weeks, free events in the Tyler, Texas Metropolitan June 14 through June 19, Father's Day and Juneteenth 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Telco Plus Credit Union is having a groundbreaking ceremony at their new location, 1010 South Southeast Loop 323 - Tyler, Texas 75701, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Psalmist Damien shared a one-night worship experience

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Psalmist Damien was asked to sing at the historical First Summer Music Festival sponsored by the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals, an affiliate of the Gospel Industry Network, Psalmist Damien was invited to participate in the event program.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy