Tour Tyler Texas Celebrates Kim (Roan) Christopher as 1st African American woman hired as a Smith County court reporter

On April 25, 1994, Kim (Roan) Christopher was hired by the late Smith County Judge Larry Craig as his reporter for County/Probate Court. Kim was the first African American woman hired as a Smith County court reporter celebrating 27 years of service. Kim was also the roving reporter, working in a different court each day or for weeks at a time. Duties also include recording the record for grand jury proceedings.

Today is also Kim (Roan) Christopher's birthday on June 23RD.

Kim Christopher and her husband of 31 years, Michael, have two sons, Kirby, and Jordan and they attend North Tenneha Church of Christ and are very active members. Kim is now the official court reporter for the County Court-at-Law of Smith County Texas under the Honorable Jason Ellis who is the current presiding judge of the County Court-at-Law.

The County Court-at-Law was created in 1963, as a Statutory County Court by the legislature under the Texas Constitution. This court has expanded jurisdiction, which means this court hears the following types of cases: misdemeanor criminal offenses, Justice of the Peace and Municipal Court Appeals, third-degree felonies, state jail felonies, divorces, adoptions, custody, civil suits, and probate cases.

Previous presiding judges of the County Court-at-Law include

Judge R. M. Hutchins (In office 1963-1968), Judge Melton G. Mell (In office 1969-1989), Judge Joe D. Clayton (In office 1989-1993), Judge Richard B. Patteson (In office 1993-1994), Judge Diane V. DeVasto (In office 1994-1995) and Judge Thomas A. Dunn (In office 1996 to 2014).

Location: Smith County Courthouse 100 N. Broadway, Room 209 - Tyler, Texas

Sources: TAAM, Tyler Morning Telegraph, https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/county-courts-at-law-judges/county-court-at-law, and the Texas African American Museum.

