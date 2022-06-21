Tyler, TX

The 1st federal troops that arrived in Tyler June 1865 did not announce anything about emancipation!

Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Today our nation commemorates Juneteenth as a national holiday for the second time ever.

A holiday that epitomizes the African American story, Juneteenth joyously celebrates when the last African Americans who were enslaved learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and were told they were free. In many cases, their freedom had been purposely delayed for more than a year.  

Juneteenth honors the resilience and fortitude of African Americans and those truly committed to the vision of a free, more perfect union for our country. We know you share that vision as a friend of the museum, and we are so grateful for all you’ve done to bring this special place to live.

1867 - Buffalo soldiers

Although several African American regiments were raised during the Civil War as part of the Union Army (including the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry and the many United States Colored Troops Regiments), the "Buffalo Soldiers" were established by Congress as the first peacetime all-black regiments in the regular U.S. Army.

Buffalo Soldiers originally were members of the 10th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army, formed on September 21, 1866, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This nickname was given to the Colored Cavalry by Native American all of the African American regiments formed in 1866:

Vicki Betts an East Texas local historian said "When the first federal troops arrived in Tyler in the latter part of June 1865, they did not make an announcement about emancipation. Maj. Vredenburg and a detachment of the 10th Illinois Cavalry just camped at the armory and collected government property which had been taken during the panic when news arrived of the fall of the Confederacy."

Vicki Betts went on to say that "I have found only one emancipation account by an enslaved person who was living in Smith County at the time. He was Andrew Goodman who was interviewed during the Great Depression as part of the slave narratives. (Recall that the interviewers were White.) Here are his words:"

"When Marse Bob came home, he sent for all the slaves. He was sitting in a yard chair, all tuckered out, and shook hands all around, and we saw he was glad to see us. Then he said, "I've got something to tell you. You are just as free as I am. You don't belong to anybody but yourselves. We went to war and fought, and the Yankees done whipped us, and they say the n****** are free. You can go where you want to go, or you can stay here, just as you like." He couldn't help but cry. The n****** cried but didn't know much what Marse Bob meant. They were sorry about the freedom because they didn't know where to go, and they'd always depended on Marse to look after them. Three families went on to get farms for themselves, but the rest just stayed on for hands on the old place."

Vicki Betts also said that "the other account that I know of is a reminiscence of Horace Chilton, a young White boy during the war. He was the son of George Chilton who had supported reopening the African slave trade before the war and who had been an officer with the Knights of the Golden Circle and then the Third Texas Cavalry. Horace's memoirs appear in Chronicles, vol. 30 no. 2, Winter 1991. These are his words, with his capitalizations:"

"A short time after the surrender of the Trans-Mississippi Department by Kirby Smith, the slave owners had the disagreeable duty of acquainting their slaves, with the fact that times had changed and a new era was on them. It was best to do this gracefully, rather than wait for run-aways or the coming of the actual Federal soldiers to teach the former slaves their rights."

"Right here too it cannot be denied that the negroes deserved credit for waiting patiently for their masters to advise them of their new liberty in a formal style."

"Well do I remember that scene upon our place? Our oldest negro slave was named Frank and his wife was named Miranda. Their children were Audy, Mit, &c. One negro woman about grown was named Amanda. My father was a lawyer living in town and owned but few slaves. One night after supper in the early summer of 1865 the older negroes were called up. My father then told them that he had always been a kind master to them--that they had given him faithful service--that he felt deeply obliged to them for their fidelity to his family during his absence in the army--that the Northern forces had proven victorious and the war was over.

That President Lincoln had proclaimed them free, and the defeat of the South made that proclamation a finality. That each and every one of them was free and their children were free and that all could go where they pleased and when they pleased. That he was so poor and broken up that he could do but little for them, but they could stay there and help eat up what little he had for a short time until they could determine what they wanted to do.

I remember the negroes seemed but little surprised (Of course they knew by rumors the fate of the South)--they had but little to say. The old man Frank said that he had always wanted to farm. That he had lived on a farm until he was owned by my father and had never liked to live in town. That he was going to try to get work on a farm. I remember the suggestion was thrown out to his wife that she could stay and cook for my mother if she desired, but she did not take to this suggestion. The real reason was that with rare exceptions the negroes seemed to think that to stay with the persons who had owned them looked too much like a continuation of their slavery. So in a short time, the whole family left us and went down into the country, 12 or 15 miles south of Tyler.

The only thing that anybody would offer employees at that time was temporarily their "vittles and clothes." Indeed many former slaves found it hard to get employment for more than their "vittles" (victuals) for starvation seemed to be near at hand for such an immense burden of white and black people as the war left throughout the poverty-stricken South. Fortunately, nearly all the darkeys had clothes which had been woven in the home-looms during the wartime and after they had time to make another crop of cotton times did not look so hard."

Sources: Vicki Betts - retired librarian, https://mewsie.org/textbook/slave-narratives-texas Slave Narratives by the work project administration, TAAM, Tyler Morning Telegraph, and the Texas African American Museum.

Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas

