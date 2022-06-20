Tour Tyler Texas congratulates S. P. Davis, Sr. Esq. on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Please join Tour Tyler Texas and KOKA in congratulating S. P. Davis, Sr. on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient. He's the founder and senior attorney of DAVIS LAW OFFICE, LLC. He's been in law for 48 years. He has won the overwhelming majority of his civil and criminal trials throughout his career. He also believes that no case is too big or too small. Everyone deserves Justice and Just Compensation.

S.P. Davis, Sr. has established a scholarship foundation at his home church, which awards scholarships to all college-bound high school church graduates. He is the Founder and President of Coalition For Social Justice; a pioneering civic social organization that awards scholarships to selected low-income college-bound high school graduates.

He's not only a successful attorney, but he is an outstanding and distinguished retired Army Reserve Colonel. S.P. Davis, Sr. was commissioned as a 2Lt. in July 1971 and rose through the ranks as 1Lt., Captain, Major, Lt. Colonel, and Colonel. S.P. Davis, Sr. achieved many firsts during his military career. S. P. Davis, Sr. is the first and only African-American to command the 3rd BN 379th Regiment, 4 Bde, 95th Div, formerly located in Bossier City, Louisiana. S.P. Davis, Sr. is the first African-American Army Reservist from Shreveport, Louisiana to attend and graduate from the prestigious U.S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. S.P. Davis, Sr. is the first African-American Army Reservist to obtain the rank of Colonel in Shreveport, Louisiana. S.P. Davis, Sr. is a trial lawyer warrior who fights for his clients. S.P. Davis, Sr. fights as hard for his clients as he would want a lawyer to fight for him if he was the client.

Mattie Brewer-McCulloch's 50 Over 50 Gala - You've heard of Twenty under twenty. Thirty under thirty. Forty under forty. There's no shortage of lists for people under a certain age who contribute to their communities. It's time to recognize that possibilities shouldn't be limited by age. It's time to change the stories we tell ourselves about aging. It's time for a new list. That's why Shreveport's Number One Gospel Station is pleased to present a 50 Over 50 list to recognize and celebrate their courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service. Our listeners have nominated and chosen you as notable individuals over the age of 50 who give their all as they care for others, reimagine their careers and businesses, and provide hope to our communities. They don't adhere to the belief that our capacity to blaze a trail or shake things up diminishes as we age. They're living life on their terms and improving the lives of others all at the same time.