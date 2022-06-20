Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Rachel Jackson on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Please join KOKA in congratulating Rachel Jackson on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient. She's been a community activist and the Educator Coordinator for CCAA Early Head Start & Head Start for twenty-plus years.

She serves her community as a Board Member on the MPC Board (Metropolitan Planning Commission), President of the Stoner Hill Neighborhood Association., Member of the Veterans Celebration Committee, President of HBS Sisterhood Ministry, Facilitator & Chair of the Stoner Hill Reunion Committee.

Honor her with us at Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Gala on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 5 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FVnM_0gGXg6Ir00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Mattie Brewer-McCulloch's 50 Over 50 Gala - You've heard of Twenty under twenty. Thirty under thirty. Forty under forty. There's no shortage of lists for people under a certain age who contribute to their communities. It's time to recognize that possibilities shouldn't be limited by age. It's time to change the stories we tell ourselves about aging. It's time for a new list. That's why Shreveport's Number One Gospel Station is pleased to present a 50 Over 50 list to recognize and celebrate their courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service. Our listeners have nominated and chosen you as notable individuals over the age of 50 who give their all as they care for others, reimagine their careers and businesses, and provide hope to our communities. They don't adhere to the belief that our capacity to blaze a trail or shake things up diminishes as we age. They're living life on their terms and improving the lives of others all at the same time.

Source: KOKA The Heart of Gospel @KOKAKOKATheHeart www.KOKA.am #BlackExcellence TAAM, and the Texas African American Museum.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# KOKA The Heart of Gospel# Rachel Jackson

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
436 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

The 1st federal troops that arrived in Tyler June 1865 did not announce anything about emancipation!

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates S. P. Davis, Sr. Esq. on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story

Texas African American Museum Gloria Washington talks about Juneteenth The Birth of Freedom and Black Music Month

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story

Tour Tyler Texas shares history about the St. Louis Community during Juneteenth National Federal Holiday weekend 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

This weeks, free events in the Tyler, Texas Metropolitan June 14 through June 19, Father's Day and Juneteenth 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Telco Plus Credit Union is having a groundbreaking ceremony at their new location, 1010 South Southeast Loop 323 - Tyler, Texas 75701, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Psalmist Damien shared a one-night worship experience

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Psalmist Damien was asked to sing at the historical First Summer Music Festival sponsored by the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals, an affiliate of the Gospel Industry Network, Psalmist Damien was invited to participate in the event program.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Multitalented musician Frank Thompson Jr., shared his voice at the First Summer Music Festival 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Frank Thompson Jr. is a multitalented musician. He is also the founder of IS Productions. His deep faith in God influences his musical endeavors and has equipped him with the necessary drive and motivation to fulfill his calling in music.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Betty McCoy Hawkins and Unity, sings, First Summer Music Festival in Shreveport, Louisiana

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Singer and Christian worship leader, Betty McCoy Hawkins grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, the youngest of 10 children. Reared up in the church with strong family roots in Christ. This soulful, anointed Woman of God has been active in ministry most of her life, youth leader, youth director, praise and worship leader, and sung in many choirs throughout Northeast Louisiana often as a soloist.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

American Idol finalist Fritz Hager the 3RD of Tyler, Texas is performing at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q July 16TH

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022. Fritz Hager returns home for an intimate acoustic performance at his favorite BBQ joint Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q on July 16, 2022. Stanley’s is the oldest operating Mom & Pop BBQ Joint in Tyler, Texas serving up true, pit-smoked BBQ for over 60 years.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas Country Reporter Bob and Kelli Phillips's 50th Anniversary concert tour will be in Tyler June 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022. Tour Tyler Texas and join us for a day of fun at the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Richard Lee for their East Texas stop for the Texas Country Reporter's 50th Anniversary concert tour: A Texas Tribute. The concert, hosted by Bob and Kelli Phillips, explores the story of our state from its founding through the oil boom and more, with music celebrating Texas and The West. There will be two performances, the matinee Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM and an evening performance Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center (formerly Wise Auditorium)1303 South Mahon Avenue Tyler, Texas on the Tyler Junior College campus.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Adding 784 new members the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce wrap-up the membership event in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. The mission of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is to enhance the business environment, economic well-being, and quality of life in the Tyler area. Our association consists of over 1,700 businesses, organizations, and individuals that work toward the interests of our business community.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Brookshire Grocery Company is gifting the City of Tyler 4 million dollars for the naming rights of the Convention Center

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. Brookshire Grocery Company is gifting the City of Tyler four million dollars for the naming rights to the City's new Convention Center. Brookshire Grocery Company has been a valuable community partner in this region since 1928.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas, salutes National Police Week 2022, in Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford community publicist in East Texas since 1985:. It’s National Police Week, and Tour Tyler Texas wants to take this opportunity to share our appreciation for all of our law enforcement officers. Being a part of the Thin Blue Line was never easy, but it’s gotten even more complicated in recent years. As a result, our communities have become less safe. In 2022, homicide rates went up by 48 percent, aggravated assaults and domestic violence incidents increased by 4 percent, and car theft increased by 14 percent.

Read full story
Cameron County, TX

Last battle of the Civil War ended 157 years ago on May 13, 1865

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. On this date, on May 13, 1865, 586 miles south of Tyler, Texas, in Cameron County, Texas the Union Col. Theodore H. Barrett, commanding forces at Brazos Santiago, Texas, dispatched an expedition composed of 250 men of the 62nd U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment and 50 men of the 2nd Texas Cavalry Regiment under the command of Lt. Col. David Branson to the mainland, on May 11, 1865, to attack reported Rebel outposts and camps. At 2:00 am, on May 12th, the expeditionary force surrounded the Rebel outpost at White’s Ranch, but found no one there. Later that morning, people on the Mexican side of the river informed the Rebels of the Federals’ whereabouts.

Read full story
4 comments
Tyler, TX

James Cavender open their first Cavender's store in Tyler, Texas in 1977

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Cavender's (Tyler, TX) Rooted in American values and inspired by the western spirit, Cavender's has been the leader in western wear and fashion for over 50 years. Mr. Clay Cavender said they will be moving to the former Stein Mart location at 2125 South Broadway, Avenue, Tyler, Texas, so they can do a complete remodel to the Tyler loop location. They hope to be back at their 2025 WSW Loop 323 location in Tyler by Thanksgiving 2022. Cavender's has 95 locations through the south.

Read full story
Longview, TX

East Texas female stand-up comedian Leslie Higgs, sets her eyes on being a lawyer!

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Tour Tyler Texas, tell us who is Leslie Higgs of Longview, Texas? "I am the daughter of the owner of Higgs Moving service and granddaughter of the owner of Higgs Foster care located in Longview, Texas. I grew up on Longview’s Southside and attended the Foster Middle school and Longview High school".

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Smokey Joe's BBQ of Dallas gave away over 3,700 samples of their good food at the Red Dirt BBQ Music Festival 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization:. It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. And that's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 30 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

This Saturday Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist:. Hot Boiled Crawfish Ready To Go Starting At Noon at this Saturday's Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival May 14, 2022, 41170 HWY 69 Mt. Selman Texas 75757. The event's host is calling all Trailriders, Cowgirls, Cowboys, and fellow citizens that love good music, good food, and having a good time. Music is provided by Jeter Jones and also the 24/7 Band.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy