Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Rachel Jackson on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Please join KOKA in congratulating Rachel Jackson on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient. She's been a community activist and the Educator Coordinator for CCAA Early Head Start & Head Start for twenty-plus years.

She serves her community as a Board Member on the MPC Board (Metropolitan Planning Commission), President of the Stoner Hill Neighborhood Association., Member of the Veterans Celebration Committee, President of HBS Sisterhood Ministry, Facilitator & Chair of the Stoner Hill Reunion Committee.

Honor her with us at Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Gala on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 5 pm.



Mattie Brewer-McCulloch's 50 Over 50 Gala - You've heard of Twenty under twenty. Thirty under thirty. Forty under forty. There's no shortage of lists for people under a certain age who contribute to their communities. It's time to recognize that possibilities shouldn't be limited by age. It's time to change the stories we tell ourselves about aging. It's time for a new list. That's why Shreveport's Number One Gospel Station is pleased to present a 50 Over 50 list to recognize and celebrate their courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service. Our listeners have nominated and chosen you as notable individuals over the age of 50 who give their all as they care for others, reimagine their careers and businesses, and provide hope to our communities. They don't adhere to the belief that our capacity to blaze a trail or shake things up diminishes as we age. They're living life on their terms and improving the lives of others all at the same time.