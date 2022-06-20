Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Darryl Gates on becoming a Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Award recipient.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Mattie Brewer-McCulloch's 50 Over 50 Gala - You've heard of Twenty under twenty. Thirty under thirty. Forty under forty. There's no shortage of lists for people under a certain age who contribute to their communities. It's time to recognize that possibilities shouldn't be limited by age. It's time to change the stories we tell ourselves about aging. It's time for a new list.

That's why Shreveport's Number One Gospel Station is pleased to present a 50 Over 50 list to recognize and celebrate their courageous, compassionate, and selfless acts of service. Our listeners have nominated and chosen you as notable individuals over the age of 50 who give their all as they care for others, reimagine their careers and businesses, and provide hope to our communities. They don't adhere to the belief that our capacity to blaze a trail or shake things up diminishes as we age. They're living life on their terms and improving the lives of others all at the same time.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Darryl Gates 41 years in the classroom at Youree Drive Middle School in Shreveport and teaching his 3rd generation of students, he retired. Gates’ career includes earning local, state, and national recognition for his work with students with disabilities and teaching at 2 HBCUs. After a hiatus from his beloved profession, he returned to teaching in August 2021 at Mississippi Valley State University as The Director of The Institute of Effective Teaching Practices to begin Year 42 in education. One of his favorite mottos is “To teach is to touch a life forever.”

His other interests include gospel music (writing, teaching, producing, and recording), TV (host of two gospel TV programs), reading, writing, mentoring, spending time with his siblings and their families, working as a civil rights activist (secretary of the local NAACP) and education advocate, conducting education research and working as a Certified Christian Education Instructor.

Honor him with us at Mattie Brewer McCulloch 50 Over 50 Gala on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 5 pm.

Alpha Media Shreveport - 208 N. Thomas Drive - Shreveport, Louisiana 71107 - For more information, please contact us at 318-222-3122.

Source: KOKA The Heart of Gospel @KOKAKOKATheHeart www.KOKA.am #BlackExcellence TAAM, and the Texas African American Museum.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas