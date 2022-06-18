Texas African American Museum Gloria Washington talks about Juneteenth The Birth of Freedom and Black Music Month

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

When did Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

The bill sailed through the US Senate, gaining unanimous approval on June 15, 2021, before being passed to Congress. The House of Representatives then also passed the legislation the following day, establishing June 19 as a legal public holiday. President Biden officially signed the legislation off on June 17, 2021.

Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, most federal employees will get either Friday, June 17 or Monday, June 20 off - to commemorate the Emancipation Proclamation .

The Texas African American Museum is a new museum located in Tyler, Texas. The City of Tyler recently donated the former fire station located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Although the museum is closed to the public, due to remolding, Tour Tyler Texas talked to Mrs. Gloria Washington and asked her thoughts on Juneteenth 2022, and this is what she said. " June 19 is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. As Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, it is with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm as I extend this warm welcome to you our visitors. We are located in the heart of East Texas, Tyler Texas labeled as "The Rose Capital of Texas".

"We present to the public an opportunity to delve back in time reflecting on our past ancestral history. In the museum, you will learn about our past historical atrocities and our forward progress. Our goal is one of perseverance through our struggles. We know where we were brought from but do we understand where we are going".

Washington said "the museum, which began in 2016, is moving from 800 square feet at a North Border Avenue building to over 5,000 square feet at the old fire station. “We’re so very thankful the city of Tyler agreed to give us this building free of charge,” she said. “Our intent is to make some great improvements to the Texas African American Museum. We have much space, and let me tell you we’re going to take advantage of it.”

June is not only the month that is celebrated for the freedom of African Americans, from slavery in the United States of America, but also it is also Black Music Appreciation Month as well.

Biden recognizes June as Black Music Appreciation Month

The Texas African American Museum aka TAAM was established in 2016. TAAM is a program under the auspice of Empowerment Community Development Corporation a 501(c) non-profit organization. We are dedicated to the preservation of African American History in Texas and America and are focused on the Education and Historic Preservation of African American History both on a regional and national level.



On November 11, 2020, the city of Tyler donated the property of the former fire station to Empowerment CDC to house the museum. The property consists of a 5,000-square-foot building and sits on approximately 1.8 acres and is located on MLK and a block removed from MLK and Broadway. The facility is in the process of renovation. On November 20, 2020, we launch our One Million Dollar Capital Campaign. We would like you to please consider participating in this historical project.



https://fundly.com/texas-african-american-museum-capital-campaign



Executive Director

Gloria Washington

Advisory Committee Chair

Sarah Cumming

Chief Development Officer

Pending

Committee Advisory Members

Stanley Cofer

Rev. Ricky Garner

Micheal Gaston

Donnie Howard

Dee Pendelton

Gary Pinkerton

