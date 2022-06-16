Tour Tyler Texas shares history about the St. Louis Community during Juneteenth National Federal Holiday weekend 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

St. Louis, Texas was what the St. Louis community was known as beginning in the 1880s until it was, was considered a part of Tyler by 1973 and was no longer separately identified on maps. One of the communities in Tyler that was once known as a farming community is St. Louis. Clarence Shackelford, the founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History in Texas, and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas, both are flagship programs under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, visited the St. Louis community on yesterday and talked to the Kendrick brothers and friend Gary Don Johnson, about those goods of days gone by. Some of the family names that lived in this area or attended school or church in the St. Louis community are the Shackelford's, Henry Miller Morgan family, Mitchell's, McDonald's, Hood's, Henderson's, Spigner's, Bailey's, Mayfield's, Goss family, Pempleton's and Browne family just to name a few. everyone that knows that community talks about the legendary Ebony Inn when Tyler had phone numbers like LY 4-4498.

The Kendrick brothers, and special friend Gary Don Johnson, at the St. Louis Park on Hwy 155 in Tyler - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

The Kendrick brothers with those Jubilee Watermelons at St. Louis Park on the Frankston Hwy/155, just inside the loop 323 in Tyler, Texas.

ST. LOUIS, TEXAS: St. Louis is a residential community north of the intersection of State Highway 155 and Loop 323 and just southwest of Tyler in Smith County. Settlers had arrived in the area by 1880, when they built the St. Louis Elementary School, named for St. Louis, Missouri. During the 1880s a local company built a portion of the Kansas and Gulf Short Line Railroad just east of the area, making it easily accessible to settlers.

By 1936 the St. Louis school employed two teachers and offered elementary-level classes to eighty-nine black children. That year the community included a business and a cluster of homes at the intersection of a dirt thoroughfare and a bituminous road. The school had been consolidated into the Tyler Independent School District by 1952.

Though in 1966 St. Louis included the St. Louis School, two cemeteries, a church, and a sizeable residential district stretching southeastward from Walton Road past Noonday Road, by 1973 the community was considered part of Tyler and was no longer separately identified on maps. The 1981 county highway map identified the St. Louis Cemetery, but it had been absorbed into Tyler. The St. Louis Elementary School was still operating in 1983.

Clarence Edmond Shackelford says "I have so much history on the St. Louis community and if you will like for me to share contact him by TEXT at 903.253.5099".

Sources: An Administrative Survey of the Schools of Smith County, A History of Tyler and Smith County (San Antonio: Nancy, 1948), Remembering When We Were Colored in Tyler, Texas by Dr. Rodney Lamar Atkins.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism.

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.