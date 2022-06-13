Multitalented musician Frank Thompson Jr., shared his voice at the First Summer Music Festival 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:



Frank Thompson Jr. is a multitalented musician. He is also the founder of IS Productions. His deep faith in God influences his musical endeavors and has equipped him with the necessary drive and motivation to fulfill his calling in music.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Frank Thompson Jr., is a New Orleans native Frank is a gifted and talented musician. His deep faith in God influences musical endeavors and provides him with motivation to fulfill his calling. From an early age, Frank's parents inspired and nurtured his passion for music. From playing guitar with his father to singing in the Church choir on Sundays with his mother, Frank developed a closer relationship with music and became determined to perfect his craft.

The fascination with instruments began early on and simply with the sounds a guitar made. By the time he was 11, he was playing bass guitar for a number of gospel groups including the Spiritual Hires, Stars of Heaven, Avondale Community Choir, and the Heavenly Stars.

While he was mastering his gift with instruments, Frank found a flair for writing, arranging, and producing music as well. With years of practice and perfecting his passion, Frank's drive and determination have added composing to his list of accomplishments. He now produces his own brand of music that is soothing, uplifting, and motivational to the listener.

Frank Thompson Jr., decided to name his record label “IS” because he believes music should be inspirational and Spirit-filled. Regardless, of where music comes from, what genre’, country, gender, ethnic group, cultural background, or language it is written or sung in, it should move you mentally and physically. Many times today, we try to classify music trying to fit it in a box and put a label on it. Many try to classify music as “Christian/Gospel” if it speaks of God or the Devil's Music” if it doesn’t specifically mention God. However, Frank believes that all music should move you emotionally and lift you up if it came from the writer's heart it should be Inspirational and Spirit-Filled, hence the reason for naming his production company IS.

“I thank God for all of the many gifts & blessings He has bestowed upon me. I would not be who I am today if it was not for Him allowing my hands, feet, and mind to reach out step out, and to explore the many facets of life that He has allowed me.”

I pray that these projects will Bless and soothe your soul. As King Saul called for David to soothe him with the harp-when he was vexed, may this equally soothe your heart and mind. My God Bless you and keep you.” Frank Thompson

Sources: https://frankthompsonmusic.com and https://allnationstv.com

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.