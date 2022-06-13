Psalmist Damien shared a one-night worship experience

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:

Psalmist Damien was asked to sing at the historical First Summer Music Festival sponsored by the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals, an affiliate of the Gospel Industry Network, Psalmist Damien was invited to participate in the event program.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

The artist that goes by the name Damien Thee Creator says "leading worship is one of the most freeing things I experience as a follower of Christ. In those moments, God began to birth new songs in me with free lifting up the name above all names. But worship is more than those sweet moments. It’s a way of life. It’s doing all things as though doing them for God. Worship is set aside in our alone time and done in unity together. Worship is obeying God and keeping his commands".

YouTube video - Damien Thee Creator ( Feat Joshua Mac & Saelah) - Blessing Me Audio

As a Son of the body of Christ, Damien Thee Creator says "my life has not always been good nor bad. But from first-hand experience, I’ve dealt with Depression and stress & anxiety no one ever knew about. I was always all smiles when I came around others. Didn’t truly realize it til I start losing interest in things I once had a desire for I started boxing myself in a hole till I almost lost hope in my dreams, vision & purpose. People who knew me knew music is my life, So I began losing passion for my music and confidence and what I loved doing. I’m here to say God is truly amazing because I fell back in love with my music, dreams, visions & purpose God has truly restored everything about me and I’m so grateful".

“It’s just very important to see your gift through God’s lens. Once you realize that the gift really wasn’t for your benefit but the gift was really for his and he allows you to partake in it. It changes your perspective”.

YouTube video of Damien Thee Creator - At the Cross is one of the singles on the album “Here I Am”

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.