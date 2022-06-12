Tyler, TX

Betty McCoy Hawkins and Unity, sings, First Summer Music Festival in Shreveport, Louisiana

Singer and Christian worship leader, Betty McCoy Hawkins grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, the youngest of 10 children. Reared up in the church with strong family roots in Christ. This soulful, anointed Woman of God has been active in ministry most of her life, youth leader, youth director, praise and worship leader, and sung in many choirs throughout Northeast Louisiana often as a soloist.

Betty Hawkins & United - I Believe (Official Music Video)I Believe is an up-tempo Contemporary Gospel song that reflects on the beauty of God's promises.

Gospel singer, chief songwriter, Betty McCoy Hawkins, leader of United, whose background singers are all from different backgrounds but united together in Christ. Betty Hawkins and United released their first singles, “You Are” with its praise and worship sound and “All I Need” with its Contemporary, soulful gospel sound, in 2015. 

God gave her a vision in 2015 to write all her songs, Betty McCoy Hawkins wrote these songs and didn’t realize that God was giving her songs of comfort to prepare for the death of her daughter who was a member of United. She never lost her praise and never lost her faith. She continued to pursue God’s vision amid her trials and recorded her next two singles, “Faithful God” with its up-tempo Latin gospel sound, and “A Change is Coming” an anointed song of encouragement, which was released in June 2016.

In 2016, Betty Hawkins and United became a member of the PrayzeFactor Inspired Artists Movement and The International Music Association TIMA where she became an International Recording Artist performing on the Islands of Nassau, Bahamas. Betty Hawkins and United have won numerous gospel music awards including, Best Praise and Worship, Traditional Artists, Best CD for Group/Duo, and many more. In the last 3 years, they have performed on many platforms, such as the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (Pastor Larry Davies), Prayze Factor Inspired Artists Awards (Pastor Teresa Jordan), and Free Style Worship Movement (Annilia Wright- Mosley), and many more.

Recently, Betty Hawkins released a new single, “I Believe” which was written and produced by Joey Oscar of JOMOCO Music.

http://www.bettyhawkinsandunited.org

