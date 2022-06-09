Brookshire Grocery Company is gifting the City of Tyler 4 million dollars for the naming rights of the Convention Center

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022

Brookshire Grocery Company is gifting the City of Tyler four million dollars for the naming rights to the City's new Convention Center. Brookshire Grocery Company has been a valuable community partner in this region since 1928.

Woodie T. Brookshire, life size bronze statues, located at the Brookshire warehouse in Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

An exclusive video of Tyler City's Mayor Don Warren revealed it will be called the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center at the Rose Complex. By the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Texas Pride TV



source #1 for Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

“I wanted this to represent history in our community. But also, a dedication to the future of our community,” said the City of Tyler’s Mayor, Don Warren.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Brookshire’s Grocery was started almost 94 years ago in downtown Tyler by Mr. W.T Brookshire. Today, about 19,000 employees make up the company across three states.

Mr. W.T Brookshire - Photo image submitted to M1Y

The highlights of the gift agreement are as follows:

Four million dollars paid over eight (8) years Gift to be used to underwrite the City's new convention center facility project City to name exterior of the convention center W. T. Brookshire Convention Center Signage to be affixed to convention center and size, material, location, 3etc. to be approved in writing by both parties Signage and naming to be in effect for the useful life of the facility Donor will have the right to use the facility 2 days out of a year at no charge and 2 days out of the year at 50% reduction, by providing 12-month notice in writing for booking purposes City shall maintain signage and keep it in good repair

The Rose Complex includes what is now W.T. Brookshire Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center, East Texas State Fairgrounds, the old Mayfair Building, and the surrounding areas designed by Fitzpatrick Architects. Altogether, the venue will offer more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space. The first phase of the plan is expected to start summer of 2021 and be completed by the Rose Festival season, October 2022.

Cited your sources

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas