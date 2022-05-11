East Texas female stand-up comedian Leslie Higgs, sets her eyes on being a lawyer!

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Tour Tyler Texas, tell us who is Leslie Higgs of Longview, Texas? "I am the daughter of the owner of Higgs Moving service and granddaughter of the owner of Higgs Foster care located in Longview, Texas. I grew up on Longview’s Southside and attended the Foster Middle school and Longview High school".

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

"I was a teen mom but that didn’t stop me from graduating high school at an early age. I’ve always been ambitious since I was a little girl and whatever was thrown my way, I conquered it. I did stand-up comedy most of my life. Making people laugh and smile all over Texas has always been my best talent to make ends meet I worked as a Security Officer for 7 years and have worked for most security companies in East Texas before starting my own company after graduating with my associate in criminal justice from Kilgore College in 2021".

"I’m currently almost done with my bachelor’s in criminal justice with a minor in pre-law and am looking forward to going to UNT Dallas College of Law school in the fall of 2023! I recently opened an Investigation firm called Boson Investigations Located in Longview, Texas behind Longview Mall".

"Boson Investigations specializes in Private Investigations, Forensic DNA and regular DNA analyses, Drug tests for DOT and Non-DOT, Alcohol tests, Fugitive Recovery, Pre-employment Screenings, Background checks, Private Security, and Bodyguard services, Security Escorts, and Much more. My company is Black-owned, and women ran".

"I feel that my company can help a lot of people in East Texas because our quality of service is amazing and affordable, and it's locally owned. We have a variety of payment plans that fits everyone’s budget. We also partake in as many community events as possible because at the end of the day East Texas is my home and I’m proud to bring my services to the same place I grew up".

Leslie Higgs 903.452.2492 or email me at BosonInvestigations@gmail.com