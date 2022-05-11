It's time for the 3rd annual Getting Back to Basics on May 12th , 2022

Disclaimer denies our affiliation with Cenikor, Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Tyler, Texas May 9th – Cenikor, a leading provider of substance and alcohol treatment provider will be hosting it's 3rd annual Getting Back to Basics, which will educate the public and human service workers on mental health, prevention services, and substance use disorder. The event will be on May 12th from 8:00 to 4:30 at the Ornelas Activity Center at the University of Texas, Tyler.

“In Texas, an untreated substance use disorder results in $350 million per year in hospital visits. Getting Back to Basics will educate and provide resources to the public about treatment,” said Bill Bailey, President, and CEO of Cenikor. “This event with the collaboration of Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership, Mosaic Counseling, medical staff from Christus Mother Frances Hospital, and ROSC will ensure a huge difference to those in East Texas.”

In 2020, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 17 million adults experienced both mental health and substance use disorder, an 84.8% increase from the previous year. Getting Back to Basics will feature a variety of speakers and will be providing opportunities for the public, access to resources, and information to identify and assist those suffering from mental health or substance use disorder. As part of the event, continuing education hours will be provided for social workers, counselors, and other human service workers.

“It is well known that in the human service field, clients often need several types of services and not all are accessible at once,” said Cenikor Tyler Facility Director, Keisha Morris. “Getting Back to Basics’ objective is to establish connections for better service coordination and delivery while providing professional development of mental health and substance use disorders.”

If you have any questions please contact Cenikor Tyler’s Facility Director, Keisha Morris at kmorris@cenikor.org or at 903-630-7467.

