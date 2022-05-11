Tyler, TX

It's time for the 3rd annual Getting Back to Basics on May 12th , 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Disclaimer denies our affiliation with Cenikor, Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Tyler, Texas May 9th – Cenikor, a leading provider of substance and alcohol treatment provider will be hosting it's 3rd annual Getting Back to Basics, which will educate the public and human service workers on mental health, prevention services, and substance use disorder. The event will be on May 12th from 8:00 to 4:30 at the Ornelas Activity Center at the University of Texas, Tyler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgbcN_0fZKbSWy00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

“In Texas, an untreated substance use disorder results in $350 million per year in hospital visits. Getting Back to Basics will educate and provide resources to the public about treatment,” said Bill Bailey, President, and CEO of Cenikor. “This event with the collaboration of Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership, Mosaic Counseling, medical staff from Christus Mother Frances Hospital, and ROSC will ensure a huge difference to those in East Texas.”

In 2020, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 17 million adults experienced both mental health and substance use disorder, an 84.8% increase from the previous year. Getting Back to Basics will feature a variety of speakers and will be providing opportunities for the public, access to resources, and information to identify and assist those suffering from mental health or substance use disorder. As part of the event, continuing education hours will be provided for social workers, counselors, and other human service workers.

“It is well known that in the human service field, clients often need several types of services and not all are accessible at once,” said Cenikor Tyler Facility Director, Keisha Morris. “Getting Back to Basics’ objective is to establish connections for better service coordination and delivery while providing professional development of mental health and substance use disorders.”

If you have any questions please contact Cenikor Tyler’s Facility Director, Keisha Morris at kmorris@cenikor.org or at 903-630-7467.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcQNY_0fZKbSWy00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ql4vG_0fZKbSWy00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Empowerment Community Developm# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
280 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Cameron County, TX

Last battle of the Civil War ended 157 years ago on May 13, 1865

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. On this date, on May 13, 1865, 586 miles south of Tyler, Texas, in Cameron County, Texas the Union Col. Theodore H. Barrett, commanding forces at Brazos Santiago, Texas, dispatched an expedition composed of 250 men of the 62nd U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment and 50 men of the 2nd Texas Cavalry Regiment under the command of Lt. Col. David Branson to the mainland, on May 11, 1865, to attack reported Rebel outposts and camps. At 2:00 am, on May 12th, the expeditionary force surrounded the Rebel outpost at White’s Ranch, but found no one there. Later that morning, people on the Mexican side of the river informed the Rebels of the Federals’ whereabouts.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

James Cavender open their first Cavender's store in Tyler, Texas in 1977

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Cavender's (Tyler, TX) Rooted in American values and inspired by the western spirit, Cavender's has been the leader in western wear and fashion for over 50 years. Mr. Clay Cavender said they will be moving to the former Stein Mart location at 2125 South Broadway, Avenue, Tyler, Texas, so they can do a complete remodel to the Tyler loop location. They hope to be back at their 2025 WSW Loop 323 location in Tyler by Thanksgiving 2022. Cavender's has 95 locations through the south.

Read full story
Longview, TX

East Texas female stand-up comedian Leslie Higgs, sets her eyes on being a lawyer!

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Tour Tyler Texas, tell us who is Leslie Higgs of Longview, Texas? "I am the daughter of the owner of Higgs Moving service and granddaughter of the owner of Higgs Foster care located in Longview, Texas. I grew up on Longview’s Southside and attended the Foster Middle school and Longview High school".

Read full story
8 comments
Dallas, TX

Smokey Joe's BBQ of Dallas gave away over 3,700 samples of their good food at the Red Dirt BBQ Music Festival 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization:. It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. And that's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 30 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
New Orleans, LA

This Saturday Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist:. Hot Boiled Crawfish Ready To Go Starting At Noon at this Saturday's Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival May 14, 2022, 41170 HWY 69 Mt. Selman Texas 75757. The event's host is calling all Trailriders, Cowgirls, Cowboys, and fellow citizens that love good music, good food, and having a good time. Music is provided by Jeter Jones and also the 24/7 Band.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas, Persons of the Week Cody Chapman and Joey Rock - Lone Star Harley-Davidson

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization:. Since March 1992, Lone Star Harley-Davidson® has been serving motorcycle enthusiasts in Tyler and the surrounding region with quality sales and service conducted in a friendly, family atmosphere. The staff at Lone Star Harley-Davidson® is amazing, go by and met Cody Chapman - Dealer Principal, Joey Rock - Owner Operator, and their staff, Amanda Myers - Office Manager, Josh Crow - General Sales Manager, Sondra Ramirez - Business Manager, Brandon Redfearn - Sales Consultant, Mark Mendonca - Sales Consultant, Tyler Peg - Sales Consultant, Ginger Williams - Motorclothes Consultant, Stephanie McNeel - Motorclothes Consultant, Nina Sisk - Service Manager, John Harber - Service Writer, Jason Sisk - Master Technician, Jerry "was a racecar driver" Ashford - Service Advisor, Richard Cook - Service Technician, Loren Burke - Service Technician, Bret Sligar - Service Technician and Russell Jessup.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Wil Martin ministry in rap, music, based out of Tyler Texas has produced and recorded over 40 songs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. Wil Martin was born in Tyler, Texas. He is out to make a major impact, not just in his community, but in many communities nationwide. Having released his first official album “Free” delivering ministry in such a rare form like never before, Wil has taken on the journey of not just a rapper, but also a minister in the faith inside the church building as well.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Motorcycle Bikes attended Bike Night at Lone Star Harley Davidson on the Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
4 comments
Tyler, TX

Camp Fannin, Texas May 1943 and December 1945, was located ten miles northeast of Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Yvonne Matthews is known around the world for her Front Porch Ministry and spontaneous Pop-up Praise moments

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
5 comments
Rusk County, TX

Peggy Smith-McAlister is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and; Girls Club of Rusk County in Henderson, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Peggy Smith-McAlister is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and; Girls Club of Rusk County in Henderson, Texas, a position she has held for 16 years. Peggy is a graduate of Henderson High School and earned a BS in Business Administration from Texas College in 2003.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Help, Hope, and Healing Mental Health conference in Tyler on May 21, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Dr. Carolyn Harvey and area Mental Health Providers are again providing a stellar mental health conference to the Tyler area residents. Speakers on a variety of mental health topics; Local Mental Health Agencies will be represented; Recovery stories of families and Individuals; What to do and where to go when you need help with Mental Health Issues; Free Registration; Free Snacks and Drinks; Door Prizes;

Read full story
Tyler, TX

After 60 years Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc - Zeta Kappa Zeta Graduate Chapter, continues to be the essence of finer

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Reflections from the President Jean Hinchen Williams, of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Basileus regarding the recently held 60th Celebration Gala of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Tyler, Texas. As I reflect on the evening of April 24, 2022, I stand in AWE of several things from that night. Namely humbled that our esteemed and illustrious International Centennial Grand President, Valeri Hollingsworth Baker, graciously rearranged her schedule to be our keynote speaker.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

2nd annual Raceway Muscle Car Club show that benefited East Texas Crisis Center, a great success in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. This past Saturday, over 33 different categories of collectible car or daily drivers, bikes, trucks, and other vehicles cruised into the 2nd Annual Raceway Car Club Car Show benefiting East Texas Crisis to share with the car community. This event was held at the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tyler into a family and pet-friendly open-air museum full of over 200 classic, exotic, and muscle cars. All makes and models were welcomed to display their vehicles for an experience of a lifetime.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. and Mrs. Reginald F. Garrett, Sr., A promise fulfilled, Retirement Celebration in Tyler, Texas over the weekend

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Pastor Reginald F. Garrett, Sr., is and has always been a natural leader. While attending Mary C. Womack High School in Longview, Texas he was always asked to sing and speak. When he attended Prairie View A and M College he was the Freshman Class President. He just has always stood out as a leader.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler, Texas celebrates 64 years of Law Day - May 1, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. On May 1 the United States officially recognizes Law Day. It is meant to reflect on the role of law in the foundation of the country and to recognize its importance to society.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas "Person of the Week" Dr. Gregory Allen McPherson Director of Choral Music, Professor at Wiley College

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Dr. Gregory Allen McPherson is currently Director of Choral Music, Professor, and Resident Artist Composer at Wiley College, an HBCU in Marshall, Texas. He is also the Founder and Executive Director of Greg McPherson Global, an all-arts-led research initiative that focuses on the integration & convergence of emerging technologies in music, entertainment, education, community engagement, and philanthropic collaboratives globally.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas founder Clarence Edmond Shackelford, reflect on the Tyler visit of Naomi Judd 20 years ago

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. During the summer of 2002 Activist, author, motivational speaker, and actress Naomi Judd born Diana Ellen Judd and her husband Larry Strickland came to Tyler to benefit the UT-Tyler Cox Communications Patriot Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest for their "Tea at the Tee Party"- but she used this opportunity to tell her story, and to build a bridge between everyday people fighting the same disease as herself. Judd died on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76. Ashley Judd announced her death, saying she died of "mental illness" {1.}

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tonight, is the night to Tour Tyler Texas and see the East Texas Symphony Orchestra

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. Tonight is the night to Tour Tyler Texas! Three BIG reasons why you need to attend tonight’s season finale at 7:30 at the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy