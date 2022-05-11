This Saturday Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival

Tour Tyler Texas - M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist:

Hot Boiled Crawfish Ready To Go Starting At Noon at this Saturday's Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival May 14, 2022, 41170 HWY 69 Mt. Selman Texas 75757. The event's host is calling all Trailriders, Cowgirls, Cowboys, and fellow citizens that love good music, good food, and having a good time. Music is provided by Jeter Jones and also the 24/7 Band.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

For more info contact Espian 903.920.7467

Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen's Crawfish & Music Festival on May 14, 2022, is in for a treat with Jeter Jones is a blues, soul, and R&B singer and songwriter from Louisiana who is known as "King of the Trailride Blues." Since his 2013 debut long-player R.E.A.L. (Raw Encouraging, Amazing Love) showcased his sweet yet gritty baritone voice to regional acclaim, Jones has been singular in his pursuit of Southern soul. Music, while his first love, was not his first career choice. For 20 years, he was first a soldier with the Army, and later a combat medic in the U.S. Marines.

Jones' most popular songs among listeners were personal and often confessional; his voice acted as a direct communicator of raw emotion. Jones never completely gave up gospel music. He continues to sing and arrange it as Youth Director at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Naborton, Louisiana. Jones won notice for his dancing as well as skills, garnering millions of views for his YouTube videos.

2018's This Him offered polished Southern soul with a slew of collaborators including P2k Dadiddy, Ron Johnson, Big Ro Williams, Deacon Dukes, and Miss Portia. The video singles for "Black Horse" and "Dance with You" contributed to the album's chart success and provided opportunities for longer-range touring. In 2020, Jones further proved his musical diversity. He issued the gritty Southern soul-blues and funk album Mufasa, and it scored with the single "Mind Playing Tricks on Me" (dedicated to the memory of Bushwick Bill). A few months later, leading the funk band the Jones Boyz, he released 2 Kings, which featured the charting single and video "Zydeco with Me" and the Rick James-Esque dancefloor groover "Like Voodoo" featuring rapper King South.