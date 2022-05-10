Tour Tyler Texas, Persons of the Week Cody Chapman and Joey Rock - Lone Star Harley-Davidson

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization:

Since March 1992, Lone Star Harley-Davidson® has been serving motorcycle enthusiasts in Tyler and the surrounding region with quality sales and service conducted in a friendly, family atmosphere. The staff at Lone Star Harley-Davidson® is amazing, go by and met Cody Chapman - Dealer Principal, Joey Rock - Owner Operator, and their staff, Amanda Myers - Office Manager, Josh Crow - General Sales Manager, Sondra Ramirez - Business Manager, Brandon Redfearn - Sales Consultant, Mark Mendonca - Sales Consultant, Tyler Peg - Sales Consultant, Ginger Williams - Motorclothes Consultant, Stephanie McNeel - Motorclothes Consultant, Nina Sisk - Service Manager, John Harber - Service Writer, Jason Sisk - Master Technician, Jerry "was a racecar driver" Ashford - Service Advisor, Richard Cook - Service Technician, Loren Burke - Service Technician, Bret Sligar - Service Technician and Russell Jessup.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Great hospitality, at the Lone Star Harley-Davidson, Mini Bike Racing, and FREE crawfish day last Saturday. Not only did the Lone Star Harley-Davidson, Mini Bike Racing, and FREE crawfish day last Saturday, May 7th they kicked off the day with the International Female Ride Day with the kickstands at 9 am, they had Travis Bolt performing followed by Mini Bike Racing and FREE crawfish.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

International Female Ride Day is revving up to take over the globe through female riders of all types.

On Saturday 7 May, women riders will take to their motorcycles and Powersports vehicles to “Just Ride!” for the 16th International Female Ride Day® (IFRD). Participants in over 120 countries and six continents will join in on the globally synchronized women’s ride day which highlights female motorcycle riders and Powersports across all disciplines of the activity.

Travis Bolt's music originated in small-town East Texas, pieced together by years of hard work and dedication to his passion for music. With their roots set deep in Folk country and blues, he brings a soulfully unique sound to the Texas music scene. https://www.reverbnation.com/travisboltco/songs

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Click it www.lonestarharley.com

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas