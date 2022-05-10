Wil Martin ministry in rap, music, based out of Tyler Texas has produced and recorded over 40 songs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022

Wil Martin was born in Tyler, Texas. He is out to make a major impact, not just in his community, but in many communities nationwide. Having released his first official album “Free” delivering ministry in such a rare form like never before, Wil has taken on the journey of not just a rapper, but also a minister in the faith inside the church building as well.

Wil Martin has performed over 20 performances and was a TGMEA Awards nominee and a Prayze Factor Awards nominee as well as an Indie Gospel artist nominee.

Wil Martin's Discography of songs also includes:

Roll wit me

Love our neighbors

New walk

Dreams

W.E.I.R.D.O.S

Can't stop my praise

Untitled

Untitled pt2

Serious

Find Myself

Limits

Tears of a scorned soul

Shift

Never too late

Life

Solo mind frame

Love paradise

Nothing new

Hope dealer

Still holding on

Blesst side

Can't justify

Can't count us out

Far from perfect

Fight song

Go Crazy

He called me

How would I know

Image

Internal Battle

It's gone be alright

Lift Him up

Me vs Me

M.O.T.H. (Men Out The Hood)

No Shame

Not afraid

You're defeated

Fall from grace

Asleep

Hallelujah

Resolution for a resolution

Holding onto you

Saved by grace





Wil is a member of Taking Dominion Ministries Training Center with Pastor Isaac Jenkins, he was deemed and appointed Head of Security and the Apostle’s personal Armor Guard. Wil is also the leader of a powerhouse group of artists called “God Squad”, a non-profit organization that hosts a monthly event. These events are held at the 3:16 Lounge. The Lounge grants an opportunity for other local and visiting artists to hit the stage and grace the people with their gifts and talents.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment. s Sources