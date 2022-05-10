Wil Martin ministry in rap, music, based out of Tyler Texas has produced and recorded over 40 songs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022
Wil Martin was born in Tyler, Texas. He is out to make a major impact, not just in his community, but in many communities nationwide. Having released his first official album “Free” delivering ministry in such a rare form like never before, Wil has taken on the journey of not just a rapper, but also a minister in the faith inside the church building as well.
Wil Martin has performed over 20 performances and was a TGMEA Awards nominee and a Prayze Factor Awards nominee as well as an Indie Gospel artist nominee.
- Wil Martin's Discography of songs also includes:
- Roll wit me
- Love our neighbors
- New walk
- Dreams
- W.E.I.R.D.O.S
- Can't stop my praise
- Untitled
- Untitled pt2
- Serious
- Find Myself
- Limits
- Tears of a scorned soul
- Shift
- Never too late
- Life
- Solo mind frame
- Love paradise
- Nothing new
- Hope dealer
- Still holding on
- Blesst side
- Can't justify
- Can't count us out
- Far from perfect
- Fight song
- Go Crazy
- He called me
- How would I know
- Image
- Internal Battle
- It's gone be alright
- Lift Him up
- Me vs Me
- M.O.T.H. (Men Out The Hood)
- No Shame
- Not afraid
- You're defeated
- Fall from grace
- Asleep
- Hallelujah
- Resolution for a resolution
- Holding onto you
- Saved by grace
Wil is a member of Taking Dominion Ministries Training Center with Pastor Isaac Jenkins, he was deemed and appointed Head of Security and the Apostle’s personal Armor Guard. Wil is also the leader of a powerhouse group of artists called “God Squad”, a non-profit organization that hosts a monthly event. These events are held at the 3:16 Lounge. The Lounge grants an opportunity for other local and visiting artists to hit the stage and grace the people with their gifts and talents.
