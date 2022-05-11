Smokey Joe's BBQ of Dallas gave away over 3,700 samples of their good food at the Red Dirt BBQ Music Festival 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization:

It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. And that's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 30 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2022.

Smokey Joe's BBQ was established in December 1985, in Dallas, Texas by Joe Melton and Kenneth Manning. We are known for our amazing pork spare ribs, loaded baked potatoes, and our famous buttermilk pie. Smokey Joe's has impacted various charitable organizations by giving back to the community by providing food to shelters, youth basketball camps, and even serving food at the Ronald McDonald House.

Smokey Joe's has been around for over 30 years and will continue to serve you the best barbecue in town, as well as impact the Dallas Community. Come to Smokey Joe's today and watch the rib fall off the bone.

Contact us by phone at 214-371-8081. We are located directly at 6403 South RL Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

