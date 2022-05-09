Camp Fannin, Texas May 1943 and December 1945, was located ten miles northeast of Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Tour Tyler Texas, is currently seeking different tour routes for future Tour Tyler Texas tours. We visited the Camp Fannin Memorial which includes a series of historical plaques, and park benches honoring various men and units from World War II, Camp Fanning Trained 250,000 Soldiers.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y

Camp Fannin was one of the main army bases in the USA for training infantry soldiers for battle in World War II. You have to use your imagination to realize how big the base was, and the hundreds of thousands of men who trained here. It is something to think about that after completing their training these men went off to the battlefields in Europe and the Pacific. Many fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium in 1944, and some lost their lives there. Their sacrifice should not be forgotten.

As President Abraham Lincoln said in his Gettysburg Address they gave their last full devotion of duty in service to their country. The hospital complex, UT Health Northeast, is just to the north of the Memorial. It's there because it was the base hospital, and then it became a tuberculosis hospital, before becoming part of the University of Texas hospital system. The hospital keeps growing and expanding. A new building is currently under construction just to the west of the Camp Fannin Memorial.

The Memorial itself is fairly new since it was dedicated in 2004. Many veterans wanted a place in the heart of what was once Camp Fannin to remember all the soldiers who were at this location during World War II. I mentioned in my previous post that you can obtain more information about the history of Camp Fannin at the historical museum in downtown Tyler. I want to clarify that Tyler is the county seat of Smith County, Texas.

The camp served as a German POW camp during World War II. Two attempted to escape but were quickly captured.

The area where Camp Fannin existed was returned to non-military use in 1946. A section of the land was handed over to the state of Texas, where the once military hospital was transformed into the East Texas Tuberculosis Sanatorium, later the University of Texas Health Center at Tyler. Other buildings were sold to commercial and development companies. Many buildings still stand today, most of which are used as locations for business and warehouses.

A memorial paid for the Camp Fannin Association stands at the UT Health Center at Tyler.

I also want to point out that Camp Ford, which is just about 3 miles down US Highway 271 from the Camp Fannin site, was the largest Confederate Civil War Prison west of the Mississippi. It is also worth a visit. It's interesting that Camp Ford, from the Civil War Era, and Camp Fannin, from the World War II Era, were located so close together.