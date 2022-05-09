Motorcycle Bikes attended Bike Night at Lone Star Harley Davidson on the Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Bike Night is a combination of a motorcycle show, free entertainment by a live DJ, and a large assortment of merchandise vendors, groups, organizations, and purveyors of all sorts of foods and drinks. The event was hosted at the Lone Star Harley-Davidson® which is conveniently located near the areas of Lindale, Lufkin, Palestine, Athens, and Canton, Texas.

Since March 1992, Lone Star Harley-Davidson® has been serving motorcycle enthusiasts in Tyler and the surrounding region with quality sales and service conducted in a friendly, family atmosphere. The staff at Lone Star Harley-Davidson® is amazing, go by and met Cody Chapman - Dealer Principal, Joey Rock - Owner Operator, Amanda Myers - Office Manager, Josh Crow - General Sales Manager, Sondra Ramirez - Business Manager, Brandon Redfearn - Sales Consultant, Mark Mendonca - Sales Consultant, Tyler Peg - Sales Consultant, Ginger Williams - Motorclothes Consultant, Stephanie McNeel - Motorclothes Consultant, Nina Sisk - Service Manager, John Harber - Service Writer, Jason Sisk - Master Technician, Jerry "was a racecar driver" Ashford - Service Advisor, Richard Cook - Service Technician, Loren Burke - Service Technician, Bret Sligar - Service Technician and Russell Jessup - Service Support. (1)

Lone Star Harley-Davidson® has various types of motorcycles on the showroom floor in 5 different categories, such as the Sport, Cruiser, Grand American Touring, Adventure Touring, and Trike.

2022 Harley-Davidson® Sportster® S Base - Photo image submitted to M1Y

(2)

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

2022 Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® 114 Base - Photo image submitted to M1Y

(3)

2022 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® Special Base - Photo image submitted to M1Y

(4)

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

2022 Harley-Davidson® Pan America™ 1250 Base - Photo image submitted to M1Y

(5)

free Crawfish Boil here at LSH-D on May 7th. The day starts with the International Female Ride Day. Kickstands up at 9 a.m.. - Photo image submitted to M1Y

2022 Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Tri Glide® Base - Photo image submitted to M1Y

(6)

Sources

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

