After 60 years Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc - Zeta Kappa Zeta Graduate Chapter, continues to be the essence of finer

Reflections from the President Jean Hinchen Williams, of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Basileus regarding the recently held 60th Celebration Gala of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Tyler, Texas. As I reflect on the evening of April 24, 2022, I stand in AWE of several things from that night. Namely humbled that our esteemed and illustrious International Centennial Grand President, Valeri Hollingsworth Baker, graciously rearranged her schedule to be our keynote speaker.

Thankful that our sorority was able to honor 4 women who exemplify one or more of Zeta’s founding principles, Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood as we unveiled on Inaugural “Phenomenal Woman Award” during the festivities. Such tremendous support from the Tyler community and dignitaries such as Sigma President Charles “Chuck” Bowens, Smith County Judge Quincy Beavers, City of Tyler's Councilwoman District Shirley McKellar, and City of Tyler's Mayor Don Warren.





Delighted for the support of our Greek Brothers and Sisters, known as “The Divine D9” Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, many of who were either physically present or placed ads in the Souvenir Journal.

Appreciate of the presence and support of our constitutionally bound fraternity brothers.

The men of PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INCORPORATED.

Pleased with the service provided by each one of our vendors, especially Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center for their wonderful amenities and accommodations.

Grateful to the members of the Zeta Kappa Zeta chapter who helped make this event so successful.

I am indebted to the 60th Celebration committee which spent countless hours meeting and planning for such a momentous occasion with a SPECIAL THANK YOU to the Chair, Mrs. Carol Henson.

Last, but certainly not least, I am THANKFUL TO GOD and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for allowing this celebration to transpire and making this Gala all HE would have it to be!





International Centennial Grand President, Valeri Hollingsworth Baker speech: "Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated worldwide. I'm especially grateful to celebrate your 60th anniversary with you. This is a milestone that should never be taken lightly, especially in these uncertain times we are currently living through. The fact that, despite COVID, inflation, racial injustice, political turmoil, depression, and personal upheavals, you're still standing but thriving in the blessing. Give yourself a hand, because that is the truth. Many of us have not seen that today".

"I just want to take this time to celebrate each of you. I also take this time to celebrate your community because, without community support, there would be no need for Zeta Kappa Zeta. Just looking around this room at the families and friends of this outstanding chapter speaks volumes about your service to the Tyler, Texas community".

"The honorees today, receiving your phenomenal women award are a powerful reflection of that partnership. Thank you for your whole being and the legacy you maintain by exhibiting your love and talent in the service of others. Thank you for the support you give to the ladies of Zeta Kappa Zeta each day".

"To stand strong for 60 years shows the world just how great Zeta truly is. The way you have worked with the city of Tyler, to bring service to those who need it most exemplifies what Zeta stands for. Our founding principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood are reflected in everything you do, and Sors we are definitely finer. From our programming to our history, we are finer".

"When five beautiful coeds, on the campus of Howard university dared to pull away and play scholarship over societal norms, we were the trendsetters of finer. When a group of talented, dedicated women gathered on April 18th, 1962 to form a graduate Zeta chapter that would provide greater service to the city of Tyler, Texas, we were service finer. When our members vowed to be intentional about growing our sorority chartering more than 600 chapters throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, we were expanding finer".

"When we were cultivating strategic partnerships with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the National Council of Negro Women, when we all voted for Michael's Voice, we were strategically finer. When we became the first Greek organization to mentor youth auxiliaries growing our girls to pearls, we were historically finer, and we will continue to be the essence of finer".

"Now, all I have to do is look around this beautiful room, at this beautiful sea of royal blue and white to see that Zeta ladies look good every day. Yes, my sisters, my beautiful sisters, we are truly finer. Sors, thank you for honoring the vision of Triumphant Sor. Eugenia Childs who first proposed the idea of finding womanhood week, nearly 100 years ago under the leadership of Triumphant President Joanna Houston. Sor. Childs presented the idea to the sisterhood during the 1923 conclave in Atlanta, Georgia as a week in which Zetas would remember their fineness by emphasizing the standards, the morals, the customs, and the attributes of the finer woman we are".

"Now, I know we have been through several challenging years, but my sisters, you have embodied the tenacity and the diligence of our beautiful five pearls. We stand on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to the sisterhood. Please continue to use your voices to empower your community by helping others Excel through mind, body, and spirit. This will impact real change for the betterment of tomorrow because this is what Zeta truly is all about".

"Yes, my Sors, I know it may sometimes get tiring, but you keep going because you do what you have to do for the city of Tyler. What you do for Zeta, what you do for your youth, what you do for our seniors, and what most certainly do for our strategic partner. Continue being the change-makers, the trendsetters that you are, and a blessing to all because there are countless other women who are watching you. Continue to show them the finer women who are in action, what it really looks like".

"I charge you to continue to come together in love, in peace, and in sisterhood. Keep your heads up. Keep your heels planted firmly on the pavement. Keep your pearls glimmering and Zeta lights burning bright as you show the world why we are the finest service organization on this planet".

"My sisters, I humbly thank you for inviting me to speak with you today. I love you. I wish you well in your ever-continuing efforts to make a change for the betterment of your communities. Continue moving forward because COVID will not stop us from realizing what we are destined to accomplish as a finer women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. Therefore, my dear sisters of the Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, go forward and set the stage for 60 more outstanding years of purposeful, effective, and intentional service to the people who knew needed most. God bless you. I love you. Thank you".

The Founders of Zeta, “The Five Pearls”, were strong, principled coeds who possessed a great deal of modesty, strength of character, and pride in academic achievement. They are indeed a worthy foundation upon which to base our illustrious Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter is proud to continue the traditions these Trailblazers of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. started.

Zeta Phi Beta was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 16, 1920. The Sorority's international programs such as (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) through Mind, Body, and Spirit serve to empower people from all walks of life. As the sorority moves toward its centennial, it retains its original zest for excellence. It espouses the highest academic ideals and that has resulted in its members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.

Special thanks to LaToyia S Jordan, owner and founder at BAM Woman Magazine for your great photos.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

As Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, It is with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm as I extend this warm welcome to you our visitors. We are located in the heart of East Texas, Tyler Texas labeled as "The Rose Capital of Texas".

We present to the public an opportunity to delve back in time reflecting on our past ancestral history.

In the museum, you will learn about our past historical atrocities and our forward progress.

Our goal is one of perseverance through our struggles.

We know where we were brought from but do we understand where we are going.

Feel free to Come by and visit with us.



Executive Director

Gloria Mays Washington