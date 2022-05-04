Tyler, TX

After 60 years Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc - Zeta Kappa Zeta Graduate Chapter, continues to be the essence of finer

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Reflections from the President Jean Hinchen Williams, of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Basileus regarding the recently held 60th Celebration Gala of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, Tyler, Texas. As I reflect on the evening of April 24, 2022, I stand in AWE of several things from that night. Namely humbled that our esteemed and illustrious International Centennial Grand President, Valeri Hollingsworth Baker, graciously rearranged her schedule to be our keynote speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2ckm_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLhTb_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

  • Thankful that our sorority was able to honor 4 women who exemplify one or more of Zeta’s founding principles, Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood as we unveiled on Inaugural “Phenomenal Woman Award” during the festivities. Such tremendous support from the Tyler community and dignitaries such as Sigma President Charles “Chuck” Bowens, Smith County Judge Quincy Beavers, City of Tyler's Councilwoman District Shirley McKellar, and City of Tyler's Mayor Don Warren.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ClwJ_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

  • Delighted for the support of our Greek Brothers and Sisters, known as “The Divine D9” Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, many of who were either physically present or placed ads in the Souvenir Journal.
  • Appreciate of the presence and support of our constitutionally bound fraternity brothers.
  • The men of PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INCORPORATED.
  • Pleased with the service provided by each one of our vendors, especially Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center for their wonderful amenities and accommodations.
  • Grateful to the members of the Zeta Kappa Zeta chapter who helped make this event so successful.
  • I am indebted to the 60th Celebration committee which spent countless hours meeting and planning for such a momentous occasion with a SPECIAL THANK YOU to the Chair, Mrs. Carol Henson.
  • Last, but certainly not least, I am THANKFUL TO GOD and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for allowing this celebration to transpire and making this Gala all HE would have it to be!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mh7OG_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

International Centennial Grand President, Valeri Hollingsworth Baker speech: "Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated worldwide. I'm especially grateful to celebrate your 60th anniversary with you. This is a milestone that should never be taken lightly, especially in these uncertain times we are currently living through. The fact that, despite COVID, inflation, racial injustice, political turmoil, depression, and personal upheavals, you're still standing but thriving in the blessing. Give yourself a hand, because that is the truth. Many of us have not seen that today".

"I just want to take this time to celebrate each of you. I also take this time to celebrate your community because, without community support, there would be no need for Zeta Kappa Zeta. Just looking around this room at the families and friends of this outstanding chapter speaks volumes about your service to the Tyler, Texas community".

"The honorees today, receiving your phenomenal women award are a powerful reflection of that partnership. Thank you for your whole being and the legacy you maintain by exhibiting your love and talent in the service of others. Thank you for the support you give to the ladies of Zeta Kappa Zeta each day".

"To stand strong for 60 years shows the world just how great Zeta truly is. The way you have worked with the city of Tyler, to bring service to those who need it most exemplifies what Zeta stands for. Our founding principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood are reflected in everything you do, and Sors we are definitely finer. From our programming to our history, we are finer".

"When five beautiful coeds, on the campus of Howard university dared to pull away and play scholarship over societal norms, we were the trendsetters of finer. When a group of talented, dedicated women gathered on April 18th, 1962 to form a graduate Zeta chapter that would provide greater service to the city of Tyler, Texas, we were service finer. When our members vowed to be intentional about growing our sorority chartering more than 600 chapters throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, we were expanding finer".

"When we were cultivating strategic partnerships with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the National Council of Negro Women, when we all voted for Michael's Voice, we were strategically finer. When we became the first Greek organization to mentor youth auxiliaries growing our girls to pearls, we were historically finer, and we will continue to be the essence of finer".

"Now, all I have to do is look around this beautiful room, at this beautiful sea of royal blue and white to see that Zeta ladies look good every day. Yes, my sisters, my beautiful sisters, we are truly finer. Sors, thank you for honoring the vision of Triumphant Sor. Eugenia Childs who first proposed the idea of finding womanhood week, nearly 100 years ago under the leadership of Triumphant President Joanna Houston. Sor. Childs presented the idea to the sisterhood during the 1923 conclave in Atlanta, Georgia as a week in which Zetas would remember their fineness by emphasizing the standards, the morals, the customs, and the attributes of the finer woman we are".

"Now, I know we have been through several challenging years, but my sisters, you have embodied the tenacity and the diligence of our beautiful five pearls. We stand on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to the sisterhood. Please continue to use your voices to empower your community by helping others Excel through mind, body, and spirit. This will impact real change for the betterment of tomorrow because this is what Zeta truly is all about".

"Yes, my Sors, I know it may sometimes get tiring, but you keep going because you do what you have to do for the city of Tyler. What you do for Zeta, what you do for your youth, what you do for our seniors, and what most certainly do for our strategic partner. Continue being the change-makers, the trendsetters that you are, and a blessing to all because there are countless other women who are watching you. Continue to show them the finer women who are in action, what it really looks like".

"I charge you to continue to come together in love, in peace, and in sisterhood. Keep your heads up. Keep your heels planted firmly on the pavement. Keep your pearls glimmering and Zeta lights burning bright as you show the world why we are the finest service organization on this planet".

"My sisters, I humbly thank you for inviting me to speak with you today. I love you. I wish you well in your ever-continuing efforts to make a change for the betterment of your communities. Continue moving forward because COVID will not stop us from realizing what we are destined to accomplish as a finer women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated. Therefore, my dear sisters of the Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter, go forward and set the stage for 60 more outstanding years of purposeful, effective, and intentional service to the people who knew needed most. God bless you. I love you. Thank you".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4R4n_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

The Founders of Zeta, “The Five Pearls”, were strong, principled coeds who possessed a great deal of modesty, strength of character, and pride in academic achievement. They are indeed a worthy foundation upon which to base our illustrious Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter is proud to continue the traditions these Trailblazers of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQ408_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01znWJ_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ET0d3_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6AeW_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KloHC_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdpcO_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvDlp_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler TexasM1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford - TEXT 903.253.5099 TexasEvents365@gmail.com for Tour Tyler Texas

Zeta Phi Beta was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 16, 1920. The Sorority's international programs such as (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) through Mind, Body, and Spirit serve to empower people from all walks of life. As the sorority moves toward its centennial, it retains its original zest for excellence. It espouses the highest academic ideals and that has resulted in its members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z96Om_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

Special thanks to LaToyia S Jordan, owner and founder at BAM Woman Magazine for your great photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAAAs_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcQNY_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ql4vG_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCcBQ_0fSuAixO00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

As Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, It is with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm as I extend this warm welcome to you our visitors. We are located in the heart of East Texas, Tyler Texas labeled as "The Rose Capital of Texas".

We present to the public an opportunity to delve back in time reflecting on our past ancestral history. 

In the museum, you will learn about our past historical atrocities and our forward progress.
Our goal is one of perseverance through our struggles.
We know where we were brought from but do we understand where we are going.
Feel free to Come by and visit with us.

Executive Director
Gloria Mays Washington

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jean Hinchen Williams Zeta Phi# Clarence Edmond Shackelford# Tyler Texas# Tour Tyyler Texas# LaToyia S Jordan

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
211 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2022 & Smoak House No. 587 Barbecue Food Truck, smoking up downtown Tyler with great BBQ

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Yvonne Matthews is known around the world for her Front Porch Ministry and spontaneous Pop-up Praise moments

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
5 comments
Rusk County, TX

Peggy Smith-McAlister is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and; Girls Club of Rusk County in Henderson, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Peggy Smith-McAlister is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and; Girls Club of Rusk County in Henderson, Texas, a position she has held for 16 years. Peggy is a graduate of Henderson High School and earned a BS in Business Administration from Texas College in 2003.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Help, Hope, and Healing Mental Health conference in Tyler on May 21, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Dr. Carolyn Harvey and area Mental Health Providers are again providing a stellar mental health conference to the Tyler area residents. Speakers on a variety of mental health topics; Local Mental Health Agencies will be represented; Recovery stories of families and Individuals; What to do and where to go when you need help with Mental Health Issues; Free Registration; Free Snacks and Drinks; Door Prizes;

Read full story
Tyler, TX

2nd annual Raceway Muscle Car Club show that benefited East Texas Crisis Center, a great success in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. This past Saturday, over 33 different categories of collectible car or daily drivers, bikes, trucks, and other vehicles cruised into the 2nd Annual Raceway Car Club Car Show benefiting East Texas Crisis to share with the car community. This event was held at the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tyler into a family and pet-friendly open-air museum full of over 200 classic, exotic, and muscle cars. All makes and models were welcomed to display their vehicles for an experience of a lifetime.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. and Mrs. Reginald F. Garrett, Sr., A promise fulfilled, Retirement Celebration in Tyler, Texas over the weekend

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Pastor Reginald F. Garrett, Sr., is and has always been a natural leader. While attending Mary C. Womack High School in Longview, Texas he was always asked to sing and speak. When he attended Prairie View A and M College he was the Freshman Class President. He just has always stood out as a leader.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler, Texas celebrates 64 years of Law Day - May 1, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. On May 1 the United States officially recognizes Law Day. It is meant to reflect on the role of law in the foundation of the country and to recognize its importance to society.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas "Person of the Week" Dr. Gregory Allen McPherson Director of Choral Music, Professor at Wiley College

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Dr. Gregory Allen McPherson is currently Director of Choral Music, Professor, and Resident Artist Composer at Wiley College, an HBCU in Marshall, Texas. He is also the Founder and Executive Director of Greg McPherson Global, an all-arts-led research initiative that focuses on the integration & convergence of emerging technologies in music, entertainment, education, community engagement, and philanthropic collaboratives globally.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas founder Clarence Edmond Shackelford, reflect on the Tyler visit of Naomi Judd 20 years ago

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. During the summer of 2002 Activist, author, motivational speaker, and actress Naomi Judd born Diana Ellen Judd and her husband Larry Strickland came to Tyler to benefit the UT-Tyler Cox Communications Patriot Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest for their "Tea at the Tee Party"- but she used this opportunity to tell her story, and to build a bridge between everyday people fighting the same disease as herself. Judd died on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76. Ashley Judd announced her death, saying she died of "mental illness" {1.}

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tonight, is the night to Tour Tyler Texas and see the East Texas Symphony Orchestra

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. Tonight is the night to Tour Tyler Texas! Three BIG reasons why you need to attend tonight’s season finale at 7:30 at the University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tyler has 3 Rotary Clubs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today's most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, illiteracy, and violence. They also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers, and other professionals, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

East Texas Musician Fritz 'F-3' Hager Earned a Spot in American Idol’s & Liberty Hall marquee downtown Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. 22-year-old Fritz 'F-3' Hager, III a former security officer who monitored cameras for twelve (12) hours a day for a living, received his golden ticket to Hollywood, on National TV after singing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi while playing the guitar on all American Idol a little over a month ago, to quitting his job in Tyler working as a security guard in Tyler to fully focus on his music career.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Grand opening of Candies, Funnel Cakes & Moore this Saturday in North Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. When you drive up and down W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, Texas you smell Fair Food in the East Texas air. Foods like those should be trademarked Funnel Cakes. They serve with lots of different toppings and those deep-fried cheesecakes not to mention burgers, fries, pork chops, chicken dishes, Fish, Corn Dogs, Hot Dogs, and Frito Pie, Smores, and Moore.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas "Person of the Week" Judge-Elect Derrick Choice

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Judge-Elect Derrick Choice was appointed ahead of schedule as the new justice of the peace for Precinct 1 in Smith County. He was sworn into the office today April 26, 2022, at 3:45 PM in the Smith County Commissioners Court Room, with family, and friends for this special occasion.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Things you can do in Tyler when you Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Tyler, Texas the city named for the 10th President of the United States President John Tyler is known as the "Rose Capital of America" (also the "Rose City" and the "Rose Capital of the World") is the largest city in Northeast Texas with a current population of over 105,995 as of the 2020 census.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation Fundraiser and Appreciation Celebration at Cascades of Texas Country Club in Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. The premier foundation fundraiser event will honor Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr., on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. at the Foundation Fundraiser and Appreciation Celebration the event will start at 6:00 pm., at Cascades of Texas Country Club in Tyler. Mr. Beavers has served with compassion, dignity, honor, and integrity.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas African American Museum of Tyler is closed to the public for renovation project budgeted at $40,000

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. A new and inspiring look is coming soon to the Texas African American Museum in Tyler, Texas, thanks to private and public donations from foundations, local and national grants, businesses, families, and individuals.

Read full story
Harrison County, TX

"We Are One" is this year's theme of the Marshall - Harrison County, Texas 7th annual Juneteenth celebration 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Juneteenth (officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day). The Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee announces our 7th-year celebration in 2022. Our theme: "We Are One". Originating in Galveston, Texas in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. {1}.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Gospel music professional Quinten Simon honored gospel industry, Milton Wallace, at Spring Fest 2022 in Tyler, in songs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Quinten Simon of the Quinten Simon Music was one of the featured guests this past Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the annual Spring Fest hosted by Tyler's very own Kyle Collin of Knowing Your Lord Every Day an event that has been held for the past 15 years since 2007.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy