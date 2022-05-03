2nd annual Raceway Muscle Car Club show that benefited East Texas Crisis Center, a great success in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

This past Saturday, over 33 different categories of collectible car or daily drivers, bikes, trucks, and other vehicles cruised into the 2nd Annual Raceway Car Club Car Show benefiting East Texas Crisis to share with the car community. This event was held at the Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tyler into a family and pet-friendly open-air museum full of over 200 classic, exotic, and muscle cars. All makes and models were welcomed to display their vehicles for an experience of a lifetime.

East Texas Crisis Center Special Event Coordinator Jeremy Flowers, wrote " I'm unsure of the show totals as of right now. As in how much revenue was generated for East Texas Crisis Center! We are extremely grateful to have the support of our mission from such a dedicated car club ".

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cervera - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Custom Truckers - Truck Club of 1955 to 1959 Chevy Stepside Trucks. - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Frank Cervera facebook page with winners of 2nd annual Raceway Muscle Car Club show

A big congratulations to all the 100 winners. The Raceway Muscle Car Club raised $15,000 for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crime at last year’s show. It’s an amazing thing to see when a group of men and women commit their time, dedication, and passion to help survivors in East Texas! They also contributed a great deal of time and effort in helping ensure the 2022 32nd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show was a success!

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Special thanks to Kirk Wallace with Patterson Dodge for allowing us to have our show there. Thank you, to all the Raceway members who dedicated their time to help with this show! Special thanks to Chris Cooper Custom Homes, Randy Eskelson with Homeland Title, Timothy Mims, Alpha power washing, and Pasados Mexican restaurants for their sponsorship.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Live music was provided by the Tuxedo Cats band. The band is usually a four-piece band that will provide an atmosphere in the most formal situation or attack a rock venue and has audiences worked into a frenzy. Members of the band are Mike Harper, Steve Graham, Scott Garrison, and Todd Rinlee. Lots of door prizes were given away. It was a Live Auction, Kid Zone Bounce House, and Food trucks that helped to make this event another great success.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702







Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Empowerment Community Development Corporation / http://EmpowermentCDC.org is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.