Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas founder Clarence Edmond Shackelford, reflect on the Tyler visit of Naomi Judd 20 years ago

During the summer of 2002 Activist, author, motivational speaker, and actress Naomi Judd born Diana Ellen Judd and her husband Larry Strickland came to Tyler to benefit the UT-Tyler Cox Communications Patriot Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest for their "Tea at the Tee Party"- but she used this opportunity to tell her story, and to build a bridge between everyday people fighting the same disease as herself. Judd died on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76. Ashley Judd announced her death, saying she died of "mental illness" {1.}

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Photo of both Naomi Judd and Tour Tyler Texas founder Clarence Edmond Shackelford, at UT Tyler on Monday, May 13, 2002.

Naomi Judd was born Diana Ellen Judd, with her daughter, Wynonna Judd, Naomi formed the highly successful singing duo known as The Judds. As country music's most famous mother-daughter team, The Judds scored twenty top-10 hits (including fifteen No. 1s) and went undefeated for eight consecutive years at all three major country music awards shows. In 1991, after selling more than 20 million albums and videos in seven years and at the pinnacle of their career, The Judds' reign came to an abrupt end because Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a potentially fatal chronic liver disease that forced her retirement.

This also published in the Austin American-Stateman newspaper on May 14, 2002- Photo image submitted to M1Y

{1.} Hall, Kristin M. (April 30, 2022). "Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning Duo The Judds, Dies At 76". Bloomberg.com. Retrieved April 30, 2022.

