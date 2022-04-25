"We Are One" is this year's theme of the Marshall - Harrison County, Texas 7th annual Juneteenth celebration 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Juneteenth (officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day). The Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee announces our 7th-year celebration in 2022. Our theme: "We Are One". Originating in Galveston, Texas in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. {1}.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Overview of Planned Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee events 2022:

Friday, June 10th at 6:30 pm - Miss Juneteenth Program and a silent auction - Event location: The G. W. Carver Center - 2302 Holland Street - Marshall, Texas.



Friday, June 17th at 10:00 pm - Free art class for children ages 6 - 11 taught by the Michelson Art Museum - The G. W. Carver Center - 2302 Holland Street - Marshall, Texas.

Friday, June 17th at 6:30 pm - The Fashioned for Freedom! Fashion Show - Event location: Downtown at the Telegraph Park Stage - 102 E Austin St, Marshall Texas.



Saturday, June 18th at 10 am - Juneteeth Commemoration program on the Wiley College, at the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel - 711 Wiley Ave, Marshall, Texas 75670.

Saturday, June 18th at 11 am - Juneteeth Parade from Wiley College - 711 Wiley Ave, Marshall, Texas 75670 to the G. W. Carver Center - 2302 Holland Street - Marshall, Texas.

Saturday, June 18th starts after the Juneteeth Parade - 4 Wheeler Competition.

Saturday, June 18th at 12 noon - Black Business Expo, hosted by the Carver Center and the Anointing Grace Ministries, featuring local businesses at the G. W. Carver Center.

Saturday, June 18th at 1:00 pm - Bo Green Domino Tournament at the G. W. Carver Center.

For additional information contact Mr. Don Ravenell at 903.926.2670 or The Carver Center at 903.930.8325.

Opal Lee, is often described as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth", born in Marshall, Texas, born October 7, 1926 - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Opal Lee is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday. She is often described as the "grandmother of Juneteenth".

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, making Juneteenth the eleventh federal holiday.

Harrison County is a county on the eastern border of the U.S. state of Texas and has a population of around 70,000. Marshall, Texas is the county seat, which was created in 1839 and organized in 1842. It is named after Jonas Harrison, a lawyer, and Texas revolutionary. {2}.

The area was settled predominately by planters from the Southern United States, who developed this area for cotton plantations and brought enslaved African Americans with them for labor or purchased them at regional markets. The planters repeated much of their culture and society here.

East Texas was the location of most of the cotton plantations in the state and, correspondingly, of most of the enslaved African Americans. Most of the fourteen black-majority, plantation counties were located here. By 1850, landowners in Harrison County held more slaves than in any other county in Texas until the end of the Civil War. The census of 1860 counted 8,746 slaves in Harrison County, 59% of the county's total population.

In 1861, the county's voters (who were exclusively white males and mostly upper class) overwhelmingly supported secession from the United States.

Community Voice Contributor Editorial: