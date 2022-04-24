Milton D. Wallace received the Outstanding Leadership in Music Award in Tyler on the downtown square at Spring Fest 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Milton Wallace, owner of Dreams Come True Travel, co-owner of All Nations TV, staff member of the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, and owner of Wallace Music Media received the Outstanding Leadership in Music Award for the Knowing Your Lord Everyday, organization on the past Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the 15 annual Gospel Spring Fest on the square downtown Tyler, Texas.

Brother Milton Wallace and Pastor Robert Frederick of Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Photo from Left to Right: Ray Ward, Milton Wallace, and Minister R. L. Taylor

Kyle Collins and Knowing with Your Lord Everyday and the event organizer were very pleased with the event overall with community participants, supporters as well as members of the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance.

Davon Ferguson and Milton Wallace

The East Texas Gospel Music Professional is part of a larger organization called The Gospel Industry Network (The G.I.N.) The purpose of the organization is to promote gospel music across the world and provide education for those involved in the industry to help them maximize their potential.

Milton Wallace

Music was provided by Selma Lee, Jacob Burruss, Quinten Simon, Unrestricted Praise, Nancy Taylor, Ray Ward & Minister RL Taylor East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance: Kyle Collins, Darry L. Gates, Ricky Paul & wife, Quinten Simon, Unrestricted Praise, Ray Ward, Mike B. Berry, and Minister R. L. Taylor.

Tour Tyler Texas

Striving for excellence in all that he does and keeping God first is the motto that Milton Wallace lives by each day. For 62 years, Milton Wallace has practiced this belief and it has caused him to be successful in life. He stated that he loves to see a plan come together and is always looking for people and things that will enhance what he is doing.

Tour Tyler Texas

Milton Wallace is co-owner of All Nations TV, an innovative Christian-based broadcasting company that is meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving industry. All Nations TV, LLC uses modern technology similar to Netflix, Hulu Plus, and 1,233 other channels that stream to TV.

In his spare time, Milton loves to deal with family activities such as Family Reunions and Genealogy. He presently helps coordinate two family reunions and is researching his family roots and creating a family tree that has grown to over 17,000 people. He also oversees the family cattle business and he has learned to drive a tractor and bottle feed a calf.

Milton is a determined person and doing his best, on task, is a priority. He is keeping God first while pursuing excellence in all that he does. As CEO of All Nations TV, booking agent, tour specialist, and event promoter, Milton Wallace can be contacted at: