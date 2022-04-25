Gospel music professional Quinten Simon honored gospel industry, Milton Wallace, at Spring Fest 2022 in Tyler, in songs

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Quinten Simon of the Quinten Simon Music was one of the featured guests this past Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the annual Spring Fest hosted by Tyler's very own Kyle Collin of Knowing Your Lord Every Day an event that has been held for the past 15 years since 2007.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Photo L to R: Milton Wallace, Quinten Simon, Ray Ward, and Minister R.L.Taylor

Quinten's rich timbres voice is one of the most distinctive gospel soul voices of his generation. If german chocolate cake could sing, it would sound like Quinten Simon.

Quinten Simon is known for his simply spectacular traditional gospel music sound, both live and in the studio. A multi-award winner, national recording artist, national songwriter, and minister of music.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Quinten now lives in Houston, Texas, and was introduced to gospel music by his grandmother Mathelia Simon. he grew up in Mount Enterprise, Texas with his parents Randy and Fairy Simon, that encouraged him at age four to take up music lessons. By the age of four, he was playing for the Mount Zion Baptist Church and much later furthered his education in music at Angelina College.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Quinten's awards, nominations, and, others:

Taught his music at the Gospel Music Workshop of America

Served as music director for the East Texas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America

Served as music director for the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir

Serves as the minister of music at the Greater First Baptist Church of Houston, Texas

Serves as an active member of the Houston Mass Choir

Serves as an active member of the National Gospel Music Workshop of America men's council

New Artist of the Year 2018 - The Rhythm Of Gospel Awards

Quartet Artist of the Year 2019 - Independent Recording Artist and Arts Awards.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Quinten's discography singles, studio albums, and videos:

Power of the Blood, released September 24, 2016

Call on Jesus, video released March 20, 2019

God Still Answers Prayer, November 2019

God Did Just What He Said, released August 29, 2020

God Did Just What He Said, video

The Blood of Jesus, single

The Blood of Jesus, video

You Made A Way, single

We want to thank Kyle Collins and Knowing Your Lord Everyday for recognizing Milton Wallace at the gospel event on the downtown Tyler, Texas plaza. We also want to thank the other artists that participated as well as members of the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance. We also want to thank the other supporters in attendance. We had a great time.

The East Texas Gospel Music Professional is part of a larger organization called The Gospel Industry Network (The G.I.N.) The purpose of the organization is to promote gospel music across the world and provide education for those involved in the industry to help them maximize their potential.

Music was provided by Quinten Simon, Selma Lee, Jacob Burruss, Unrestricted Praise, Nancy Taylor, Ray Ward, and Minister RL Taylor. East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance: Kyle Collins, Darryl L. Gates, Ricky Paul, and his wife, Quinten Simon, Unrestricted Praise, Ray Ward, Mike B. Berry, and Minister R L. Taylor.

Video of Quinten Simon in Tyler, Texas Spring Fest 2022 recorded on April 23, 2022 filmed by Clarence Edmond Shackelford