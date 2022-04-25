Tyler, TX

Gospel music professional Quinten Simon honored gospel industry, Milton Wallace, at Spring Fest 2022 in Tyler, in songs

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:

Quinten Simon of the Quinten Simon Music was one of the featured guests this past Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the annual Spring Fest hosted by Tyler's very own Kyle Collin of Knowing Your Lord Every Day an event that has been held for the past 15 years since 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOc9h_0fIrb7Ks00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCQlq_0fIrb7Ks00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Photo L to R: Milton Wallace, Quinten Simon, Ray Ward, and Minister R.L.Taylor

Quinten's rich timbres voice is one of the most distinctive gospel soul voices of his generation. If german chocolate cake could sing, it would sound like Quinten Simon.

Quinten Simon is known for his simply spectacular traditional gospel music sound, both live and in the studio. A multi-award winner, national recording artist, national songwriter, and minister of music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qojOU_0fIrb7Ks00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Quinten now lives in Houston, Texas, and was introduced to gospel music by his grandmother Mathelia Simon. he grew up in Mount Enterprise, Texas with his parents Randy and Fairy Simon, that encouraged him at age four to take up music lessons. By the age of four, he was playing for the Mount Zion Baptist Church and much later furthered his education in music at Angelina College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9jnd_0fIrb7Ks00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

  • Quinten's awards, nominations, and, others:
  • Taught his music at the Gospel Music Workshop of America
  • Served as music director for the East Texas Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America
  • Served as music director for the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir
  • Serves as the minister of music at the Greater First Baptist Church of Houston, Texas
  • Serves as an active member of the Houston Mass Choir
  • Serves as an active member of the National Gospel Music Workshop of America men's council
  • New Artist of the Year 2018 - The Rhythm Of Gospel Awards
  • Quartet Artist of the Year 2019 - Independent Recording Artist and Arts Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6NV6_0fIrb7Ks00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

  • Quinten's discography singles, studio albums, and videos:
  • Power of the Blood, released September 24, 2016
  • Call on Jesus, video released March 20, 2019
  • God Still Answers Prayer, November 2019
  • God Did Just What He Said, released August 29, 2020
  • God Did Just What He Said, video
  • The Blood of Jesus, single
  • The Blood of Jesus, video
  • You Made A Way, single

We want to thank Kyle Collins and Knowing Your Lord Everyday for recognizing Milton Wallace at the gospel event on the downtown Tyler, Texas plaza. We also want to thank the other artists that participated as well as members of the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance. We also want to thank the other supporters in attendance. We had a great time.

The East Texas Gospel Music Professional is part of a larger organization called The Gospel Industry Network (The G.I.N.) The purpose of the organization is to promote gospel music across the world and provide education for those involved in the industry to help them maximize their potential.

Music was provided by Quinten Simon, Selma Lee, Jacob Burruss, Unrestricted Praise, Nancy Taylor, Ray Ward, and Minister RL Taylor. East Texas Gospel Music Professionals in attendance: Kyle Collins, Darryl L. Gates, Ricky Paul, and his wife, Quinten Simon, Unrestricted Praise, Ray Ward, Mike B. Berry, and Minister R L. Taylor.

Video of Quinten Simon in Tyler, Texas Spring Fest 2022 recorded on April 23, 2022 filmed by Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# All Nations TV# East Texas Gospel Music Profes# Gospel Industry Network# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
148 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas "Person of the Week" Judge-Elect Derrick Choice

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Judge-Elect Derrick Choice was appointed ahead of schedule as the new justice of the peace for Precinct 1 in Smith County. He was sworn into the office today April 26, 2022, at 3:45 PM in the Smith County Commissioners Court Room, with family, and friends for this special occasion.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Things you can do in Tyler when you Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Tyler, Texas the city named for the 10th President of the United States President John Tyler is known as the "Rose Capital of America" (also the "Rose City" and the "Rose Capital of the World") is the largest city in Northeast Texas with a current population of over 105,995 as of the 2020 census.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. Foundation Fundraiser and Appreciation Celebration at Cascades of Texas Country Club in Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. The premier foundation fundraiser event will honor Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr., on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 Judge Quincy Beavers, Jr. at the Foundation Fundraiser and Appreciation Celebration the event will start at 6:00 pm., at Cascades of Texas Country Club in Tyler. Mr. Beavers has served with compassion, dignity, honor, and integrity.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas African American Museum of Tyler is closed to the public for renovation project budgeted at $40,000

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. A new and inspiring look is coming soon to the Texas African American Museum in Tyler, Texas, thanks to private and public donations from foundations, local and national grants, businesses, families, and individuals.

Read full story
Harrison County, TX

"We Are One" is this year's theme of the Marshall - Harrison County, Texas 7th annual Juneteenth celebration 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Juneteenth (officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day). The Marshall-Harrison County, Texas Juneteenth Committee announces our 7th-year celebration in 2022. Our theme: "We Are One". Originating in Galveston, Texas in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States as an official federal holiday since 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. {1}.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Milton D. Wallace received the Outstanding Leadership in Music Award in Tyler on the downtown square at Spring Fest 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Milton Wallace, owner of Dreams Come True Travel, co-owner of All Nations TV, staff member of the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, and owner of Wallace Music Media received the Outstanding Leadership in Music Award for the Knowing Your Lord Everyday, organization on the past Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the 15 annual Gospel Spring Fest on the square downtown Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter Tyler, Texas Celebrating 60 Years, Sunday, April 24, with Honors Gala

Tour Tyler Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford:. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter was chartered on April 18, 1962, in Tyler, Texas to uphold the guiding principles of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, in the community. Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter sponsors the Undergraduate Chapter, Delta Alpha, at Texas College which was chartered in January 1945.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tyler Junior College held it's 30th annual International and Passport Day 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tyler Texas joined in on National Chill Out Day - no taxation without relaxation.

Tour Tyler Texas, M1Y Clarence Edmond Shackelford for Empowerment Community Development Corporation a 501 C3 nonprofit. The popular slogan, “No Taxation without Representation", dates back to the late 1700s, however, the Kona Ice of Tyler owner Mr. Justin Hargrove said that have been doing National Chill Out Day - no taxation without relaxation day 5 times since they started 7 years ago. They have not had it for the last 2 years due to COVID.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Mr. Jaylon Stewart earned the Junior High Teacher of the Year Award Chapel Hill Junior High Band - Chapel Hill, Tx

Huge congratulations to Mr. Jaylon Stewart For earning the junior high teacher of the year award. This is a huge accomplishment for a fine arts teacher to be awarded teacher of the year. Jaylon, we are extremely lucky to have you working at Chapel Hill.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

"176-year-old Tyler Landmark The Oakwood Cemetery was established in 1846 located in Tyler Texas"

Originally called Lollar’s Cemetery and later City Cemetery, this burial ground was located on land purchased by John Lollar in 1846. Five acres were reserved for cemetery use when Lollar sold his land to John Madison Patterson in 1849. Burials began in the 1840s, but many early gravestones have been lost. The oldest marked grave is that of four-year-old P. M. Scott, who died in 1852. The graves of numerous Confederate soldiers, who died in the Civil War (1861-1865), are situated in a raised section east of central drive. In another separate portion is the Jewish Beth-el Cemetery, where the oldest grave is that of 19-year-old Rachel Wolinsky, who dies in 1884.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Happy 67th Birthday Carolyn Turner and congratulations on 32 years of service in the jewelry business in Tyler, Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford - Empowerment Community Development Corporation:. Sister Carolyn Turner is a proud member of the Houston Temple Church Of God In Christ 1815 N. Palace, Tyler, Texas, where Bishop David R. Houston is the pastor is celebrating her 67th, birthday today on April 11th, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

FREE children's production the Great Race of the Turtle and the Hare - Easter Sunday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford - Empowerment Community Development Corporation:. Lena, LV, and musician Kim are putting together a children's musical production for Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Bergfeld Park which is centrally located off Broadway Avenue and College Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets in Tyler, Texas starting at 1 PM and repeated through the day.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Texas African American Museum, executive director, Gloria Mays Washington, loves promoting local tourism in Tyler Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford:. As Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, Ms. Gloria Washington It is with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm as I extend this warm welcome to you our visitors. We are located in the heart of East Texas, Tyler Texas labeled as "The Rose Capital of Texas". Tyler is known as the "Rose Capital of America" (also the "Rose City" and the "Rose Capital of the World"), a nickname it earned from a long history of rose production, cultivation, and processing.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Dr. Svetislava (Sasha) Judith Vukelja is not retiring she is rewiring after 35 years of service in practicing oncology.

Tour Tyler Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford:. The Texas Oncology recently organized a celebration for the staff and patients of Svetislava J. Vukelja, MD, FACP Hematology/Oncology, Oncology.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Drive-By Birthday Parade honoring Ms. Lea Estella Jones Thomas's 90TH Birthday in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford met Mrs. Thomas in the Fall of 1968 when she taught him in the 2nd grade at the Mamie G Griffin Elementary School, Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary at New Birth Tyler.

In the United States, Good Friday is not a government holiday at the federal level; however, individual states, counties, and municipalities may observe the holiday. Good Friday is a state holiday in Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Barbara Cox, of Tyler, Texas, has Self-Published Eleven (11) Children's Books and so much more!

For as long as she can recall, Barbara knew the Lord had chosen her to minister HIS word through songs. At a young age, she remembers singing songs that she had not been taught. While singing in the choir at St. John Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas, her talent was nurtured. She began writing songs at approximately age nine.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Azaleas Bloom in Tyler, Texas Is Here!

Tour Tyler Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation - by Clarence Edmond Shackelford for M1Y:. April showers also make the Azaleas bloom in full force in Tyler, Texas. Tourists from all over are flocking to Tyler in record numbers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy