Tyler Junior College held it's 30th annual International and Passport Day 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation

Tour Tyler Texas, publicist Clarence Shackelford attended this year's 30th annual International and Passport Day on the campus on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, not as a student as he did in years past, having graduated from TJC that past December 2021, be as a field community reporter.

Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Photo from L to R: Tyler's honorable mayor Don Warren a native Tylerite and Dr. Manoucher Khosorowshahi the founder and organizer of International Day.

Rebecca Sanders TJC director of public affairs and media relations and Bob Westbrook, City of Tyler Council Member- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the TJC Main Campus in Tyler, Texas. This event was open to the public and students. we enjoyed music from around the world including Neal Katz with songs from Isreal, Jimmy Mitchell a Highland Bagpiper from Forney, Texas.

Rabbi Neal Katz is the eighth full-time rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Tyler, Texas since it began in 1887.- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Highland Bagpiper - Jimmy Mitchell- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

The Great Highland bagpipe is a type of bagpipe native to Scotland, and the Scottish analogue to the Great Irish Warpipes. It has acquired widespread recognition through its usage in the British military and in pipe bands throughout the world. More about Jimmy Mitchell on his website http://texasbagpiper.com/aboutjimmy.htm.

This event started in 1992 by Dr. Manoucher Khosorowshahi - https://sites.google.com/site/manouchehrkhosrowshahi/curriculum-vitae

It also included a Magic Show by David Gish, Belly Dance by Amber Gamal, Indian Rajasthani Folk Dance: rangilo more dholna by Rachael Dickerson, Lavani Fold Kance of Maharashtra by Victoria Dickerson, followed by Africa Dance by the Africa Soul International dance company.

Africa Soul International dance company- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

https://vimeo.com/701158907 video filmed by Clarence Edmond Shackelford of the African Soul International at TJC's 30th annual International and Passport Day 2022.

Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Photo L to R: Magatte Sow of Senegal is a country in West Africa, Dr. Jewel Jackson is the founder of the African Soul International, TJC Professor Dr. Ijeoma "EJ" Unegbu who serves on the TJC diversity committee - originally from Nigeria and has served in the Department of Learning Framework at TJC and have been at TJC for almost 14 years, and Solo Soro of the Ivory Coast which is a country on the southern coast of West Africa.

African Soul International was established in 1998, by Sista Jewel, now Dr. Jewel, an artist who wanted to make a difference in her community. Through presentations, workshops, residencies, and performances, we have touched over 100,000 lives, empowering, educating, and bringing joy to African culture, history and music. Since 1998, African Soul has used the arts to keep youth off the streets, bring the community together and build bridges of joy and compassion through positive artistic experiences. African Soul offers classes, workshops, and conferences that feature our amazing professional artistic team as well as master artists from throughout Guinea, Senegal, Mali, Congo, Liberia, and The Gambia. https://www.africansoulinternational.org

Dr. Jewel Jackson founder of the African Soul International- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Based on over 25 years of study with African Masters both in the US and on the continent, Dr. Jewel has developed a teaching curriculum that encourages and educates. Centering on the cultural significance of the movements, rhythms, and traditions, each dance will be an authentic experience that teaches the song, unique musical cadence, and cultural significance of each movement. They don't create dances, they preserve the authentic African traditions that have been shared for generations.

L to R: Former City of Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass and Ruby Edwards of Palestine TX TJC student- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Quote from former City of Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass "Fun, educational event!"

Sylvia Morse - Jewelry Designer/Instructor at TJC School of Continuing Studies- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

The event also held an annual International Fashion and the Traditional Group Photo, followed by Sirtaki (Greek Dance) by Natalie, Haley, Brianna, and Reagan, and the Art of Belly Dance by Lauren Rags.

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Other activities throughout through the day included the singing of the National Anthem by Jennifer Walker, presentation of the Governor's Proclamation, and introduction of guest of honor Dr. Juan Mejia, TJC president, and CEO, with special remarks by Hudge Nathaniel Moran.

Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Many people waiting in line to get their Passport from the US Post office.- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Moreover, a Juggling act was performed by Spencer Androli, The Apache Steel Pan Ensemble under the direction of Tom McGowan followed by a Hula Dance by Jessica Kubena.

Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

This event concluded with both Sasa Dancing and Swing Dancing by the ARTrageous Studios Dancers, a Yoga Demos by the TJC's Yoga Class, and International Immersions by International Alumni Dr. Kasonde Musoma, Lyrical Dance by Footlights Studio and they open the stage to other Talented Artists before adjouring.

