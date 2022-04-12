FREE children's production the Great Race of the Turtle and the Hare - Easter Sunday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence (M1Y) Edmond Shackelford - Empowerment Community Development Corporation:

Lena, LV, and musician Kim are putting together a children's musical production for Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Bergfeld Park which is centrally located off Broadway Avenue and College Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets in Tyler, Texas starting at 1 PM and repeated through the day.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

There will be activities for children too... bunny sack race, egg on a spoon race, face painting, and photos with the characters! Don't forget to wear your costume!!!

https://vimeo.com/698449472

LV Founder & Social Media Director. LV founded LVnTheLife in 2008 working as a Talent Agent in Las Vegas. LV was born with a learning disability and epilepsy. He spent most of his young adult life as a volunteer for several organizations that helped the disabled including Special Olympics. His love for entertainment and for the disabled defined his purpose to give back to the world and his community through LVnTheLife. He believes art is for everyone. LV is a host and the visionary of LView. www.timothyjames.info

Lena, Owner & Operations Manager. Lena is a recently retired professional Dance Artist and now filmmaker. She has had her films screened at various festivals, won grants and awards, and teaches dance to all ages. She is excited to be a part of LVnTheLife and to find the means to help people find their audience and grow! She is the Director and a host of LView. www.yelenakonetchy.info

LVnTheLife, PBC is a Public Benefits Corporation based out of Tyler, Texas with the mission of giving worldwide exposure to the disabled, providing for the helpless, and empowering the local artistic community through digital engagement!

https://www.lvnthelife.com