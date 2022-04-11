Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary at New Birth Tyler.

In the United States, Good Friday is not a government holiday at the federal level; however, individual states, counties, and municipalities may observe the holiday. Good Friday is a state holiday in Texas.

State and local government offices and courts are closed, as well as some banks and post offices in these states, and in those counties and municipalities where Good Friday is observed as a holiday.

Biblical accounts according to the accounts in the Gospels, the royal soldiers, guided by Jesus' disciple Judas Iscariot, arrested Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. Judas received money (30 pieces of silver) for betraying Jesus and told the guards that whomever he kisses is the one they are to arrest. Following his arrest, Jesus was taken to the house of Annas, the father-in-law of the high priest, Caiaphas. There he was interrogated with little result and sent bound to Caiaphas the high priest where the Sanhedrin had assembled.

The Cross is highly significant for Christians. For the Christian community, it is just like a Cross, which is the symbol of life over death.

This cross reminds us of the pain and bloodshed of Jesus Christ. Lord Jesus had to shed blood because of the sins committed by human beings. He was crucified to save us from eternal perish, thus goes the Christian belief. In fact, He suffered for us. Hence, this Cross is a sacred cross, which is also a representation of faith.

Moreover, on the positive side, Easter Cross indicates the triumph of good over evil, goodness over badness, and life over death. Easter Cross spreads the message of both crucifixion and resurrection. On one hand, it symbolizes sacrifice and on the other, it signifies a new life.

