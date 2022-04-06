Tyler Texas One Step Closer - Downtown National Register Historic District from Texas Historical Commission

Tour Tyler Texas - Tyler, Texas - Empowerment Community Development Corporation - M1Y, by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (News Release):

On Monday, April 4, 2022, in front of a packed room held on the Mezzanine Level of Prime 102 in the People’s Petroleum Building in Tyler, community stakeholders, city of Tyler representatives, and the community at large listen to a presentation from representatives of the Texas Historical Commission followed by a question and answer session concerning the nomination of the Downtown Tyler, Texas Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places, followed by a community reception.

Greg Smith is the National Register Coordinator for the Texas Historical Commission, where he has worked as a historian since 1996. In addition to overseeing the National Register program, he reviews federal and state rehabilitation tax credit applications, and participates in the Section 106 review process.

1. Name of Property = Historic Name: Tyler Downtown Historic District.

2. Location = Street and number: Roughly bounded by West Front Street to the south, Border Avenue to the west, the Cotton Belt railroad tracks to the north, and Fannin Avenue to the east.

The National Register of Historic Places is a federal program administered in our state by the Texas Historical Commission in coordination with the National Park Service. Listing in the National Register provides national recognition of a property’s historical or architectural significance and denotes that it is worthy of preservation.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the country’s historic and archeological resources. The National Register includes more than 3,300 listings in Texas.

This listing affords properties a measure of protection from the possible impact of federally funded projects, as well as access to technical expertise and grant funds to facilitate their restoration and preservation. Income-producing properties are also eligible for federal tax benefits for sympathetic rehabilitation work.

To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places, contact the THC’s History Programs Division at 512-463-5853 or visit thc.texas.gov .

Andy Bergfeld is a fifth-generation Tylerite. He is president of Bergfeld Realty Company, LLC, and a current board member of the Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Born and raised in Tyler, Bergfeld attended Southern Methodist University on a football scholarship and, after graduation from SMU with a B.A. in History, moved on to South Texas College of Law where he earned his Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1997. Upon being licensed to practice law, Andy moved back to Tyler and became involved in the community first as a Board Member for Historic Tyler and Path-Community Homes, as well as a two-term Chairman of the Tyler Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

In 2000 he ran for a seat on the T.I.S.D. Board. He has served two terms as Vice-President, and five terms as President of the Board.

Andy restored the 1852 Col. John Dewberry House in Teaselville and was recently presented with the Lucille Terry award in 2004, given by the East Texas Historical Association, as their preservation project for the year.

He has also twice been elected to serve on both the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Historic Tyler Board of Directors. He has been Board President of Heart of Tyler and served on the Tyler Salvation Army Board. In 2005, Andy was honored with the W.C. Windsor Award as the Outstanding Tyler Citizen under the age of 40.

Andy joined Bergfeld Realty Company in 2004. He has spent his entire career in real estate on the commercial side representing landlords and negotiating leases with such tenants as Morgan Stanley, Prudential, New York Life, EOG Resources, El Paso Energy, Met Life, Subway, Pizza Hut, Great Clips, Sport Clips, Cato, Gamestop, The Egg & I, as well as numerous other local businesses. He has worked with developers for Walgreen’s, Advance Auto Parts, La Quinta, Comfort Suites, Kwik Lube, CVS, Gemaire, Altra Credit Union, John Deere, BancorpSouth, and Portfolio Development. Andy also negotiated on behalf of Cunningham Lindsey, U.S., on the sale of their 46,000 square-foot office building to East Texas Medical Center, and brokered the sale of the 75,000 square-foot Peoples Petroleum Building.

Andy has represented properties for GE Capital, Bank of America, Apache Corporation, Baylor University, Suddenlink, Tyler ISD, and American State Bank, to name a few.

Bergfeld earned his CCIM designation in 2004 and values helping individuals and companies locate and acquire investment properties for their portfolios.

He and his wife Shawn are members of First Baptist Church of Tyler and they have three sons, Andrew, George, and Alexander.