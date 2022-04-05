East Texas native, LaToyia S. Jordan attended 64th Annual Grammy Awards weekend in Las Vegas in April 2022

LaToyia S. Jordan, founder, and owner of BAM Woman Magazine and Media attended the Black Women in Media Pre-Grammys Celebration held in Las Vegas at the House of Blues. BAM stands for BEAUTIFUL. AMBITIOUS. MOTIVATED.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

BAM Woman Magazine was created to encourage, uplift & inspire women in business. The Online Digital Magazine publication gives modern women and girls a platform to brand themselves in unique ways through our online magazine and virtual interviews. They are not your ordinary magazine covering both local and national events alike.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

LaToyia - Live life on purpose! - Photo image submitted to M1Y

While LaToyia S. Jordan did media coverage of the Black Women in Media Pre-Grammys Celebration held in Las Vegas at the House of Blues. Black Women In Media was created in 2014 by the need for representation. Black Women In Media provides a community of women dominating in Communications, Media, Entertainment, Literature, Publishing, Television and Film, Digital, Tech, Radio, Broadcast, and so much more.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Black Women In Media works diligently to inspire women within our community by recognizing those breaking barriers and dominating in their respective fields. Black Women Grammy Nominees and Black Women in Entertainment were honored for the contributions and strive they have made in the entertainment and music industry. LaToyia met one of the gorgeous honorees Kelly Price, Price has won a Soul Train Music Award, and has received nine Grammy Award nominations.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Other honorees included Yolanda Adams, Saweetie, Spice, and YOLA. This celebration was presented by TV ONE and hosted by Selena Hill, Deputy Digital Editor at Black Enterprise. Sponsors included Reel Mood, TV ONE, LIVE NATION, and GRUUVV. Shantal Anderson, founder of Reel Mood the first live streaming platform for music & entertainment enthusiasts was also in attendance. Reel Mood lives on a decentralized network powered by Blockchain Technology. Judith Jacques, founder of BWIM, and her team put on an incredible and outstanding star-studded event.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted by M1Y