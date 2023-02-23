Klamath Falls, OR

Now Hiring: The Hyperbaric Treatment Center of Southern Oregon Expands to Klamath Falls with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Totally INSPIRED Media INC

A GRAND OPENING is anticipated mid-April 2023 for a new Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment Center at 3810 S 6th St., Suite 210 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Scroll down to see the job announcement. The original Treatment Center was founded in the Rogue Valley in 2017 as Dr. B. Monte Stewart, MD, FACS of Bear Creek Surgery, PC saw a need in his community to partner with other providers for enhanced healing with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in a non-hospital setting, under the supervision of licensed health care professionals and physicians, who are certified in hyperbaric medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XY5gW_0kuAhNKv00
This hyperbaric oxygen hard chamber, the only one in Klamath County, is roomy enough for patients to sit up and read during treatment.Photo byThe Hyperbaric Treatment Center of Southern Oregon

This new Center in Klamath Falls will treat a variety of conditions ranging from diabetic foot ulcers and post-surgical wounds to autoimmune, neurologic, and chronic pain conditions. Treatment is easy and comfortable, with few risks or side effects. HBOT works best when used in conjunction with other healing modalities and the partnership of other medical specialists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11C1Ln_0kuAhNKv00
Photo byThe Hyperbaric Treatment Center of Southern Oregon

We accept all forms of insurance and work with patients who are not covered by insurance.   

Below is a partial list of some on and off label conditions we have seen amazing results from, with the use of HBOT:

  • Difficult to heal wounds, flap and grafts
  • Diabetic difficult to heal wounds
  • Radiation injuries (postradiotherapy)
  • Difficult to manage inflammatory bowel disease
  • Chronic Osteomyelitis
  • Chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy
  • Strokes
  • Traumatic brain injuries
  • Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) - TIME SENSITIVE
  • Neurosensory hearing loss – TIME SENSITIVE

This is just a partial list of conditions, but the list of on-label continues to grow, as research continues to support its use. More information is available at www.OregonHBOT.com or by calling 541-488-7012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvkpd_0kuAhNKv00
Photo byHyperbaric Treatment Center of Southern Oregon

Dr. B. Monte Stewart, MD, FACS, founder of the The Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment Center of Southern Oregon routinely cares for Klamath Falls community members, who soon won't have to drive over the hill to Ashland, Oregon for services. He and his team will offer pre-op and post-op wound care consistent with, and in coordination with, their surgery practice in Ashland, Oregon, as well as healing treatments in Klamath Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUVhq_0kuAhNKv00
Photo byHyperbaric Treatment Center of Southern Oregon

If you'd like to join our team as a receptionist or Hyperbaric Technician, call 458-232-1854, and request an in-person interview. The next round of interviews will be at the new Klamath Falls Center on Friday, February 24.

Job Announcement:

The Hyperbaric Technician:

  • Performs patient evaluation, care and documentation duties as appropriate, according to his or her scope of practice and under the supervision of a licensed health care professional.
  • Performs safe and effective operation of the hyperbaric chamber(s) and related support systems.
  • Participates in the day-to-day inspection, documentation, care and maintenance of the hyperbaric chambers and related support systems.
  • Reports directly to the facility manager and is accountable to the safety director and medical director.

Qualifications

  • Minimum Qualifications:
    • High School diploma or equivalent
    • Ability to maintain an effective working relationship with patients, patient families, peers and supervisory personnel.
  • Preferred Qualifications, Training and Experience:
    • Certified Hyperbaric Technologist (CHT) or successful completion of at least a 28 credit-hour hyperbaric medicine introduction course. If not met prior to employment, must meet within 60 days from date of hire as a Hyperbaric Technician.
    • Emergency Medical Technician or other medical certification/license
    • BCLS certification. If not certified, obtain and maintain a current BCLS certification within 60 days of employment as a Hyperbaric Technician.
    • Knowledge of applicable hyperbaric safety codes.
    • Practical understanding of decompression procedures and complications.
    • Have a working knowledge and understanding of the codes, regulations, and annual competencies to effectively manage patients and govern the safe operation of a hyperbaric medicine facility.
    • Have a working knowledge of Emergency Action Plans and responding to emergency situations involving the hyperbaric center.
    • Hyperbaric technicians shall gain experience and training in hyperbaric chamber care and maintenance.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares and evaluates patient for treatments and provides post treatment evaluations.
  • Reinforces education and safety requirements as it relates to hyperbaric therapy.
  • Keeps complete and accurate patient records as they pertain to treatment documentation.
  • Performs duties and procedures as directed by the facility manager, safety director and medical director, as appropriate to his or her scope of practice.
  • Performs safe hyperbaric chamber operations and responds appropriately to common complications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, as required.
  • Assists with cleaning, inspection, maintenance and documentation of hyperbaric systems, as required.
  • Participates in a quality assurance program, as required.
  • Supports clinical hyperbaric facility accreditation, as required.
  • Participates in the safety program.
  • Maintains training, competencies, continuing education and certifications, as appropriate.
  • Provides excellent written and oral communication.
  • Provides excellent patient service.

Note: The above statements reflect the general duties and responsibilities considered to be the principal functions of the job as identified and shall not be considered as a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in this position.

Schedule: Monday-Friday – 8 hour shifts

Benefits: $17-20/hr DOE/Full Time with health insurance and paid time off

To Apply: To schedule an in-person interview at the new clinic, on Friday, Feb 24, by calling 541-488-7012.

