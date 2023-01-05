Tulelake's New Chief of Police Thomas C. Hoy Sworn In

Tulelake, CA— On Jan 3, 2023 Officer Thomas C. Hoy was sworn in at City Hall as Chief of Police in front of Tulelake City Council members, his parents, Nadine and Chuck Hoy, and four visiting police chiefs from Carlton, Cornelius, Tillamook, and Yamhill, Oregon, respectively, who came through snow and ice to attend the ceremony. Jeff Yates, a dispatcher at the Port of Portland, rode Amtrak down and surprised Thomas, who he got to know while working as a 911 dispatcher in Oregon.

Retiring Tulelake, California Chief of Police Tony Ross introduces Officer Thomas C. Hoy as his replacement at Hoy's swearing in ceremony. Photo by Todd Gessele of Totally INSPIRED Media INC

Retiring Chief Tony Ross, who served the City of Tulelake 21 years, presented his badge to Thomas Hoy after saying "I feel very comfortable handing this [duty] off to you." Ross then asked Hoy to read and sign California's Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. "I should have brought my glasses" quipped Hoy. Without hesitation Ross took off his glasses and handed them to Hoy who tried them on briefly. Then said, "That's worse!" and graciously handed them back to Ross. Everyone in the room burst into laughter with great respect at the small kindness offered. Squinting and holding the document close to his cowboy hat, Thomas Hoy managed to read the Code of Ethics, ending with "I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals. I will dedicate myself before God to my chosen profession, law enforcement." Those in attendance erupted into applause.

Squinting without his glasses, Thomas C. Hoy managed to read his California Law Enforcement Code of Ethics before being sworn in as Chief. Photo by Todd Gessele of Totally INSPIRED Media

After the swearing in ceremony, the crowd of residents, special guests, family and friends went to Mike & Wanda's Restaurant in Tulelake to eat and visit.

Chuck Hoy, father of Tulelake, California's new Chief of Police, embraces his son, Thomas C. Hoy after his badge pinning ceremony. Photo by Todd Gessele of Totally INSPIRED Media INC

