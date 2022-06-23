Klamath Falls, OR

Tour 2 Brand New Klamath Falls Homes that are "For Sale by Builder"

Totally INSPIRED Media INC

Dan Martin Construction has just completed construction on two newly built homes in the Hidden Valley sub-division in Klamath Falls, Oregon. These homes will be shown by appointment only starting June 28, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C48ri_0gJMLgKH00
Discover the Hidden Valley Subdivision, one of the newest ones in Klamath Falls, Oregon!Dan Martin Construction

The Hidden Valley Subdivision offers turn-key, move-in-ready, new homes with some of the best new home warranties in Klamath Falls. With 50 year non-prorated manufacturers warranties on Allura Siding and 50 years on Owens Corning Roofing, you won’t need to worry about any costly repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N5FQ_0gJMLgKH00
This is the Hidden Valley Subdivision's logo.Dan Martin Construction

Hidden Valley homes come with the following accommodations:
* 50 Year warranty of Allura Siding
* High efficiency Goodman (gas) forced air heating and air conditioning.
* Energy efficient Atrium windows
* New stainless steel appliances (Range, Fridge, Dish Washer and Microwave)
* Life Proof LVP Flooring
* New Aristokraft cabinets.
* 16′ wide two car garage with automatic garage door opener.
* Henley School District
* Charter communications or Century Link for high speed internet.
* City Water
* South Suburban Sanitary District
* Pacific Power
* Homes are within County District for lowest taxes.
* New community park coming soon to Phase 1
* HI-MAC Solid Surface Countertops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTzKC_0gJMLgKH00
2851 Clear Sky Dr, Klamath Falls, Oregon is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1808 sqft home in Klamath Falls, OregonPhoto Credit: Dan Martin Construction

The 4 bedroom 2 bath 1,808 square foot home at 2851 Clear Sky Dr, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 is listed for $458,889. No waiting required — this home is brand new and ready for you to move in. Discuss additional options with the builder. It has a 3 car garage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdvkH_0gJMLgKH00
5438 Shaylnn, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 could be your new residence!Photo Credit: Dan Martin Construction

The slightly larger 4 bedroom 2 bath 1,988 square foot home with a 2 car garage at 5438 Shaylnn, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 is also listed for $458,889. It features an extra large pantry with a plug-in ice chest location. Mud room w/ washer and dryer. Gas appliances and electric water heater. Gas hookup for BBQ on patio. It has an open floor plan with an island in kitchen.

To arrange to see these homes in person, call the builder's representative, Todd at 503 348-8652 to schedule a personal tour and a time to meet the builder on or after June 28. Please mention that you saw this article in Newsbreak.com. This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a referral fee.

Totally INSPIRED Media INC, based in Klamath Falls, Oregon, provides international and local media services and reporting for individuals, organizations, and businesses.

Klamath Falls, OR
