Tased patriot, David Haeg, leads April 6, Kenai Courthouse Call for Grand Jury Investigation

David Haeg, who was tased Dec 18, 2017 after an Alaskan judge cut short his testimony, continues to lead the call for an Alaska Grand Jury to investigate corruption in Alaska's judicial system. "The next planned peaceful demonstration will be at 7:30 am at the Kenai Courthouse on April 6," says Haeg.

Haeg and his supporters, allege they have evidence of corruption which implicates Alaskan state judges, attorneys, troopers, and oversight agencies in criminal acts and cover-up on their website. Grand jury members in Anchorage and Kenai obtained evidence from Haeg so they could investigate.

Alaska Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 The power of grand juries to investigate and make recommendations concerning the public welfare or safety shall never be suspended.AS 12.40.030

In an apparent violation of Alaska’s constitution and laws, this is the fifth grand jury in Alaska which officials including Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore have ordered juries to stop investigating these and other allegations of misconduct which would expose how for the past 33 years, Marla Greenstein, Alaska's only judge investigator, has allegedly falsified official investigations, and allowed corrupt judges to remain on the bench.

If you'd like to read more about Haeg's personal and public fight for justice and see the comments of those who have been following his case since 2004, click https://craigmedred.news/2017/12/18/haegs-hell/#comments. Totally INSPIRED Media INC made a video in 2014 documenting the complexities of Haeg's conviction which lead up to his Alaska Supreme Court appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsm9k_0exy7twZ00
David HaegTotally INSPIRED Media INC PC Todd Gessele

In March 2022, after examining the evidence, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, Funny River Community Association Board, & Homer City Council all unanimously passed resolutions to protest the constitutional violation. In addition, the Nikiski Community Council unanimously passed a Letter of Support. You can read the resolutions and letters of support by clicking on www.alaskastateofcorruption.com and scrolling to the bottom of the webpage.

Please ask your own assembly, council, board, association, group, legislature in Alaska, to introduce and pass their own resolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbmoY_0exy7twZ00
David Haeg peacefully demonstrating in Anchorage, Alaska in 2014PC Todd Gessele

Totally INSPIRED Media INC has been covering David Haeg's call for justice in Alaska courts since 2014, and this is one of the reasons, photojournalist Todd Gessele, has decided to run for Klamath County Commissioner #1 in Oregon. The election is May 17, 2022.

Should you have any stories about corruption or issues that need to be investigated, in Alaska or in Klamath County, please contact Totally INSPIRED Media INC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkYkG_0exy7twZ00
Todd Gessele, Candidate for Klamath County Commissioner #1Designed Pro Bono by TotallyINSPIREDmedia.com

