Compared to the BMW M340i, the 2023 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport has several advantages

Many auto aficionados have been pleading with Lexus to bring back the IS F performance since since it was discontinued in 2014. The all-new 2023 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is as near as we’ll come to a carbon copy of the original. Featuring the same powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine as the original, it can hold its own against the BMW M340i.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGztO_0i6jLORQ00
BMW M340i VS 2023 Lexus IS 500 F-SportTopFuturecars.com

According to Lexus, the IS 500 is the first vehicle to represent the company’s new range, dubbed “F Sport Performance,” which places it above the F Sport line, which focuses mostly on exterior styling, but below the F performance cars. As a result, the 2023 IS 500 competes with the more subdued BMW M340i rather than the more extreme BMW M3. In this test, we compared the sleek and sporty Lexus against the serious and athletic BMW.

Comparing a brutal Lexus IS 500 F-Sport to a mild-mannered BMW M340i
The IS 500 F-Sport received an extensive redesign from Lexus, which included a broader stance and updated trademark lighting. The new model looks more menacing than the last thanks to its elevated hood, quad exhaust tips, and slick black badging. When painted a screaming orange, the IS 500 appears exceptionally obnoxious. Molten Pearl is a brand new shade available on Lexus vehicles.

On its own, the BMW M340i’s vivid orange color makes it stand out from the crowd of more subdued black and gray vehicles. The Japanese firm favors straightforward approaches that have a significant effect. One of them is the sharp yet sleek design of a Lexus, which gives it a sportier feel. With its updated design, the Lexus definitely doesn’t seem as dated anymore.

In contrast to the IS 500, the BMW M340i seems quite cautious. To avoid seeming like a cheap knockoff of the Lexus spindle grille, this model shies away from BMW’s characteristic large grille. Despite carrying a M logo, the M340i is not an actual M vehicle, much like the Lexus. The M340i stands out from the crowd because to its sportier touches, such as its bigger wheels and exhaust tips, but otherwise it looks like any other BMW 3 Series.

The Cabins of the Lexus IS 500 F-Sport and the BMW M340i

And if you think it looks good from the outside, just wait till you see what happens when the doors are opened. Thankfully, the 10.3-inch touchscreen entertainment system from Lexus is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lexus’s interior is tailored for a high-octane driving experience, with all-black leather seats and a sleek, open dashboard.

With respect to the BMW, the M340i’s cabin is very similar to that of a 330i with the M Performance package, suggesting that BMW wanted to keep things understated. It’s a smooth ride, no doubt about it, but we found ourselves dying for something more exciting.

Comparison of Performance Between the Lexus IS 500 F-Sport and the BMW M340i
There’s little doubt in our minds that the Lexus IS 500’s powertrain is distinct from that of its most popular rivals, the M340i and the Genesis G70, both of which were built on a turbocharged six-cylinder engine architecture. The Lexus’s 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine is what sets it different from the competition. With 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque, the IS 500 easily outperformed other vehicles in its class.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox transmits engine torque to the rear wheels. Even just hearing the boom of the engine makes your blood pump faster. The IS 500 may only take 4.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour, but its superior power output more than makes up for its heavy 3,891-pound curb weight.

The M340i continues BMW’s reign as the undisputed king of inline-six powertrains. With 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, the BMW falls short of the Lexus. While the BMW can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, we can overlook the Lexus’s little slower time due to its heavier curb weight. After all, a half a second isn’t really noticeable.

Which Is Better, a BMW M340i or a Lexus IS 500 F-Sport?
The Lexus IS 500 F-base Sport’s price of $58,270 places it above the M340i’s base price of $54,850. However, spending the extra $3,420 will get you into a sedan with better power and performance. The BMW M340i, which obviously has a terrific engine and is a fine sedan, looks to lose out against the Lexus IS 500.

The Lexus IS500 has a glint in its eye, and it’s eager to show the world. Perhaps it’s the dazzling Molten Pearl exterior or the astonishing 472 horsepower that you’ll be acquiring with the IS500. The 2023 Lexus IS 500 F-Sport is the ultimate luxury sports sedan because it combines stunning good looks with an engaging exterior and cabin, and, most importantly, raw performance.

