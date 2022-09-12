Compared to the brand new 2023 Nissan Rogue, the Toyota Rav4 has a number of advantages.

Choosing between cheap small SUVs is difficult, particularly if you want anything other than the Honda CR-V. The Honda is the best (and an all-new Honda CR-V will be released in 2023), but if that doesn’t work for you, there are other options. These include the 2022 Toyota RAV4 and the 2023 Nissan Rogue. They’re not the most traditional options, but they’ve been improved with new versions of the models.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue is one of the most up-to-date choices in the subcompact crossover market, thanks to a facelift that followed the 2021 model year. As such, the Rogue’s SV trim now comes in a new Midnight Edition that includes the convenient Amazon Alexa features. The 2023 Toyota RAV4 improves upon the foundation laid by the fifth-generation RAV4, which debuted in 2018, by including a bigger 10.5-inch touchscreen screen and upgraded safety technologies in Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. In 2023, Toyota will add a new off-road focused variant to the RAV4 Hybrid portfolio called the Woodland Edition, which will have some sweet TRD parts and off-road driving modes.

Size and Dimensions of the Nissan Rogue vs. the Toyota RAV4

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 has been available since 2018, with a little redesign coming in 2021, so it may seem and feel familiar. After all, it has been the best little hybrid SUV on the market. Its squared-off wheel wells set it apart from the crowd of subcompact SUVs, and the design may have aged well. Not to mention the Adventure, TRD Off-Road, and the brand new for 2023 Hybrid Woodland Edition, which are all geared at off-roading.

Black mudguards and badging join forces with bronze wheels, Falken Wildpeak AT tires, roof rack cross bars, and twin black exhaust tips to create the Woodland Edition.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue deviates from the pack by providing an updated appearance for the split LED headlamps, which pairs well with the otherwise conservative design. Features like as gloss black trim and blacked-out 18-inch wheels are included in the new Midnight Edition package. Even though the Toyota RAV4 is wider on the exterior by an inch, the Nissan Rogue is the slightly bigger vehicle and sits on a longer wheelbase, which does result in roomier interiors. Still, the Rogue is the lighter SUV of the two.

Comparing the Interior, Features, and Safety of the Nissan Rogue vs the Toyota RAV4

The split-dashboard and flat-bottomed steering wheel give the inside of the Nissan Rogue a more contemporary look and feel. It’s also worth noting that there’s a whole further shelf of storage space behind the main control panel. There aren’t many updates, but the Midnight Edition adds a motorized tailgate, heated steering wheel and front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and leatherette upholstery to an already lengthy list of standard features. The standard size for the infotainment screen is 8 inches, with a 9-inch device and a 10.8-inch color heads-up display available as options.

We’ve already established that the Nissan Rogue’s interior is somewhat roomier than that of the Toyota RAV4’s. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on every Rogue and includes features including automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic warning, and more. In addition to the usual ten airbags, Nissan’s ProPilot Assist includes adaptive cruise control.

The main attraction of the 2023 Toyota RAV4 is the new standard 12.3-inch customisable multi-information display and the improved 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The pre-collision avoidance capability of the upgraded Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 package may now be used at intersections. The RAV4’s emergency steering assist feature can now see people, and certain models also recognise bicycles and parked cars, making it more vigilant than ever. The RAV4 has eight standard airbags.

Powertrains and Engines in the Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4

The Nissan Rogue lacks the versatility of the Toyota RAV4 when it comes to available powertrains. The single powertrain option for the Rogue is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder gasoline engine producing 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. However, both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are on the market.

The Toyota RAV4 provides comparable options for drivers, including front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, but furthermore offers three different engine configurations. The base engine is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with 203 horsepower, and the two hybrid configurations add a pair of electric motors and a more efficient combustion cycle to the mix. The RAV4 Hybrid produces a combined 219 horsepower, while the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid produces 308 horsepower and has an EV-only range of 42 miles.

Cost Comparison: Nissan Rogue vs. Toyota RAV4

Prices for the base 2023 Nissan Rogue FWD begin at $27,360, while the new Midnight Edition begins at $33,245. Platinum is the most expensive option at $37,140. The added functionality of all-wheel drive adds $1,500 to the price of a vehicle.

Prices for the base 2022 Toyota RAV4 start at $26,975, with the top-of-the-line RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid retailing for $40,300. In 2023, we may anticipate a little increase in these ranges. The Toyota RAV4 is the clear winner if you’re looking for a hybrid, but the Nissan Rogue might be the better option if cargo room is more important to you.

